Prince William details which huge celebrity his famous mom had a secret crush on

Prince William must have such great memories of his mom, the late Princess Diana, and it may help him speak about her to his children and others who meant a lot to the princess.

Princess Diana has been gone since 1997, but as a detail has just surfaced, she is still in the minds and hearts of her loved ones and fans.

Princess Diana met her share of celebrities during her life, even having famous dances with some of them, as she did with John Travolta, and may have had crushes on some of them.

Now, it has come out that one of the celebrities she mingled with was someone she “fancied,” according to her son, Prince William.

Town and Country Magazine compiled a list of the famous people she spent time with, from Grace Kelly to Lionel Ritchie, Hillary Clinton, and Meg Ryan.

The celebrity list continues to include more famous names like Elton John and Paul McCartney, and one celebrity, Kevin Costner, has revealed something that Prince William shared with him.

Kevin Costner revealed that Princess Diana ‘fancied’ him

As Monsters and Critics reported, John Travolta famously danced with Princess Diana at the White House, but that is not who she had a crush on; it was Kevin Costner instead.

People reports Kevin as saying, “I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, ‘What?'”

Once Kevin and Prince William were in a room together, Kevin said, “The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'”

There have long been rumors that she liked Kevin Costner. Kevin also confirmed a sequel to The Bodyguard starring Princess Diana was planned. Unfortunately, with her death, it was not to happen.

In the interview with People, Kevin called Prince William “quite a young man” and was discreet about revealing any private details of the conversation.

The confirmation that Princess Diana had a crush on him and that she wanted to star in The Bodyguard 2 is enough revelation for most fans.

Prince William met with Japan’s Emperor and Empress

Prince William recently had the honor of welcoming the Emperor and Empress of Japan to London.

A photo of the trio was shared on Prince William’s Instagram account. It was captioned, “An honor to welcome Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan to the UK this morning.”

Kate Middleton was not in attendance, as she shared in her latest update that she would take things day by day and could only attend functions if she felt well enough.