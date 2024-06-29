Prince Harry’s legal woes continue as he’s hit with a huge bill

Prince Harry is no stranger to legal problems, especially since his move to the United States with Meghan Markle over security concerns.

In his book Spare, Harry highlights his fears for Meghan Markle’s and his children’s safety as the reason he moved to the United States.

ITV reported that Prince Harry read a statement before a judge in one of his court cases that detailed his worries, “It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.”

The Independent reports that Prince Harry has been involved in six recent legal cases involving security, privacy, alleged libel, and alleged unlawful information gathering.

Most of his legal cases have been against news outlets such as News Group Newspapers and Associated Newspapers Limited, while one notable case was against the Home Office, which is a government office.

Now, a ruling in a case involving alleged unlawful information gathering will cost Prince Harry a great deal of money.

A judge of the English High Court orders Prince Harry to pay a substantial legal bill

Judge Timothy Fancourt has ordered Prince Harry to write a check for approximately $167,000 in a case involving alleged unlawful information gathering.

In this lawsuit, Prince Harry alleges that News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun, sent journalists and photographers after him. He also claimed NGN hacked his phones.

According to The Associated Press, Attorney Anthony Hudson said NGN cannot get the reports and information asked for because “we’ve had to drag those out of the claimant kicking and screaming.”

According to the judge, Prince Harry has not provided notes and communications between himself and writer J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter for Spare.

The judge wanted Prince Harry to produce these messages and writings because the ghostwriter, J. R. Moehringer, shared in a New Yorker article that he and Prince Harry were texting around the clock.

Prince Harry has not produced what the judge asked for, so he was ordered to pay News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, £132,000, which is approximately $167,000 in legal costs.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their image reimagined in new paintings

Meanwhile, Dan Llywelyn Hall has created a series of royal paintings for display at the Society of Antiquaries for a show titled The Reign for the 150th anniversary of the society at Burlington House in Picadilly.

In a painting, Prince Harry is depicted as The Spectre of the Bonny Prince, otherwise known as Charles Edward Stuart.

Meghan is depicted as Dame Elizabeth Grey and titled the Returning White Queen in this portrait.

These portraits may go over better with the public than a recent painting of King Charles that drew numerous negative reviews because of its deep red color.