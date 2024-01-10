Prince Harry to get a new title at upcoming award ceremony

Prince Harry has several titles to choose from if he wishes. He is Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel. Queen Elizabeth created the latter two titles for him on his wedding day.

Harry attended the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and graduated from the 44-week course in 2005.

After that, he went on two tours in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and then as an Apache pilot.

He was disappointed that these accomplishments did not get him acknowledged in a book celebrating Sandhurst, but he has a new win to celebrate.

It was announced this week that the Living Legends of Aviation Awards Ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on January 19, 2024.

According to PEOPLE, Prince Harry will be one of four people honored at this ceremony, hosted by John Travolta.

Harry to be honored as a Living Legend of Aviation

The event honors those who have made significant contributions to aviation and aerospace. Past winners include Dr. Buzz Aldren, Jeff Bezos, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, and Morgan Freeman.

This year, the title of Living Legends of Aviation will be bestowed to Prince Harry, a Navy pilot, Fred George, President of Canadian Aviation Electronics, Marc Parent, and an American aviator, Steve Hinton.

The Living Legends of Aviation account on Instagram has posted photos of all the new inductees.

PEOPLE reports that the event will include William Shatner, Kenny G, Kurt Russell, and John Travolta.

Fans are flocking to Instagram to congratulate Prince Harry.

One fan said, “Congratulations to all. well done prince Harry.” That sentiment is repeated on and on in the post on Instagram. “Congratulations!” is what they are all saying. It is time for Harry to have a win!

Prince Harry and John Travolta have a mingled past

Seeing John Travolta may bring back fond memories for Prince Harry. John and Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had a famous dance together in 1985 at the White House.

Biography reports that John Travolta felt as if he were Diana’s Prince Charming during that dance.

Prince Harry was just over a year old in November of 1985. Having John Travolta host this special event where Harry will be honored may help keep his late mother’s memory alive a little longer.

According to the press release, the event will be held on January 19, 2024, in Beverly Hills and benefits Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a non-profit organization.