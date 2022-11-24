Prince Harry ‘risks deepening rift’ with Royal family following his new award, says expert 

Prince Harry’s new award risks more drama with the Royal family, claims expert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry’s new award may deepen the rift with the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the prestigious Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization.

The pair are being honored for standing up to the alleged racism they experienced while they were a part of the Royal Family.

Back in 2021, during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed that a member of the Royal Family expressed concern about Archie’s skin color during a conversation with Harry before their baby was born.

She said it appeared the Royal felt that Archie having a dark skin tone would be a problem.

Harry also confirmed Meghan’s claim, saying he found the conversation with the Royal awkward and shocking.

The couple, who have an upcoming Netflix documentary series debuting soon, ultimately declined to name the Royal because it would be damaging to them.

Prince Harry to ‘deepen rift’ with Royal family

However, Royal expert Jennie Bond says that if Harry and Meghan accept the human rights award, it could make the rift within the family deeper.

The former Royal correspondent has said that handing this award to the Sussexes might suggest that “there is a structural racism within the Royal Family,” and accepting it might further tension between the two camps.

Speaking on Breakfast with Martin Daubney and Isabel Webster on GB News, Jennie said that the award puts Meghan and Harry in “a rather difficult position.”

The expert added, “I think if they do go along and accept this award on a public stage, yeah, it’s going to make things even worse, the rift could be even deeper.”

The 72-year-old went on to say that she feels “very, very cross” that the award is being handed to Megan and Harry.

She claimed, “by offering it, it is a tacit accusation that there is structural racism within the royal family. I do not think that’s the case.”

The Ripple of Hope Gala awards ceremony is set to take place in New York on December 6.

Royals were left ‘reeling’ by Meghan and Harry’s racism allegations

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah left members of the Royal Family in disbelief and shock.

Following the accusations in the bombshell interview, the Queen held an emergency meeting with senior members of the Royal Family.

The Royals, including Prince Charles and William, met to craft a response to the explosive allegations.

Sources said the mood among the Royals and their aides after the interview was “shock and sadness.”