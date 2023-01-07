Prince Harry reveals he was ‘probably bigoted’ before meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry stated that he may have been “bigoted” before his relationship with Meghan Markle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Harry has had a lot to say recently, as his docuseries Harry & Meghan has slammed the royal family and the British press for bigotry. However, he has now also acknowledged that he might not have been so different from them himself.

During an interview, he revealed that he hadn’t realized initially how “bigoted” the British Press was. Going off his ignorance of the fact, he admitted he might have been ignorant of his own bigoted feelings.

He stated, “I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.”

Prince Harry described his relationship with Meghan Markle as making him more aware of bigotry and racism. However, when they first started dating, he never anticipated any of the racist backlash she would receive.

He understood that that the royal family had some obstacles for women to face, but racism was something he hadn’t thought of, despite Markle being biracial.

When asked about how he was before his relationship with Markle, he stated, “Put it this way. I didn’t see what I now see.”

Prince Harry has accused the royal family of racism

Prince Harry’s comments came after he accused the royal family of being racist. He first made the bombshell allegations during an interview with Oprah in 2021.

In the interview, he claimed it was their racism that drove him and Markle from the royal family and led to them stepping down from their royal duties.

He alleged in one disturbing example that the royal family had expressed concern about their son Archie’s skin color when Markle was pregnant with him. The family also denied Archie a royal title and security protection, which Prince Harry and Markle believe was because of his race.

The accusations were quite shocking and even warranted responses and reactions from the royal family, despite their tendency to deal with things privately.

Prince William was one of the first to respond to the allegations. When questioned by a reporter, he adamantly stated that the royal family was not racist and that he intended to talk with his brother.

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II was later compelled to respond to the allegations, though she merely stated they would be handled privately.

Prince Harry’s tell-all docuseries has allegedly upset the royal family

It wasn’t just one interview that Prince Harry used to take aim at the royal family. He and Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has dropped more bombshells about them.

Among the allegations are claims that the royal family did nothing to stop Markle’s harassment from the press, greeted Markle coldly, and that Prince Harry got screamed at by Prince William during a private meeting.

Prince Harry claimed he was left terrified after Prince William screamed at him for his decision to leave the royal family. He further alleged that the royal family had purposefully excluded Markle from the meeting and that his father told him lies.

His late grandmother was present but seemingly didn’t react much to Prince William’s outburst. Even more shocking was the allegation that the royal family attached his name to a supposed “joint statement” made by him and Prince William.

The statement denied any tension between Prince William and Prince Harry and was supposed to be a statement they made together. However, Prince Harry claimed he was never asked for permission and that his name was simply put on the statement without his knowledge.

Harry: “I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that… [Meghan] burst into floods of tears, because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother… and yet they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” https://t.co/x3P7815tkc — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

So far, the royal family has not publicly addressed the allegations in Prince Harry’s docuseries, but insiders have claimed they are not happy.