Prince Harry is reuniting with friends he cut off after marrying Meghan

Prince Harry is reportedly reconnecting with old friends he ditched after marrying Meghan. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

During his visit to the U.K. for the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mom, Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry is expected to continue with recently initiated efforts to reconnect with old friends he cut off after marrying Meghan Markle.

Harry is reportedly making efforts to rekindle old friendships he abandoned in the wake of the Megxit crisis.

A source told the Daily Mail that Harry has recently been “showing signs of wanting to reconnect with his old life,” and his friends have welcomed the move.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“His friends are really excited, they think that the old Harry is coming back out of his shell,” the source said. “It sounds like he’s starting to realize that he doesn’t have to abandon his old life to enjoy a new one in California with Meghan.”

The Duke reportedly gave his friends a pleasant surprise when he arranged a luncheon gathering with them during his last visit to the U.K. to attend the burial of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

Harry returned to the U.K. for the Diana statue event on Friday. He is currently staying in Frogmore Cottage with Princess Eugenia and husband Jack Brooksbank.

Monsters & Critics reported that the Queen visited him at Frogmore after he arrived on Friday. She was seen driving her green Jaguar in the direction of Frogmore Cottage, according to The Sun.

Harry reportedly “cut off” his old friends after he married Meghan

Harry’s old friends reportedly felt hurt that Harry appeared to have ditched them after he married Meghan.

According to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book Finding Freedom, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, one of Harry’s old friends from Eton, lamented during a gathering that Harry’s friends “lost him” after he met Meghan.

Skippy allegedly said Harry was so focused on his new Hollywood celebrity friends, such as George Clooney, that he ditched his childhood pals.

“We’ve lost him,” Skippy reportedly said. “Meghan has changed Harry too much.”

Harry didn’t invite Skippy to his wedding after-party but invited Clooney and Amal

Although Skippy and his wife, Lara, attended Harry’s wedding and lunchtime reception, Harry allegedly snubbed his old friend by refusing to invite him to the exclusive wedding after-party held at Frogmore Castle.

However, he invited the Hollywood celebrity George Clooney and his wife, Amal.

Clooney and Amal reportedly drove to Frogmore Cottage in a silver-colored Audi, while the other guests were transported to the venue in a bus.

Harry’s friends allegedly felt hurt about the snub because Harry wasn’t very well acquainted with the Hollywood star at the time.

Despite not being well acquainted with George and Amal, Harry reportedly gave them VIP treatment at the wedding and later at the after-party.

Harry may have snubbed Inskip because he advised not to marry Meghan

Scobie and Durand claimed in their Finding Freedom that Harry may have snubbed his old schoolmate because he expressed reservations about Meghan and advised him not to marry her.

He also reportedly suggested that they live together before deciding whether to get married.

Harry was reportedly hurt that his close friend did not trust his judgment.

According to Tatler Magazine, Inskip “advised Harry not to marry Meghan and has paid the price: banishment.”

News that Harry is trying to reconnect with his old friends comes amid reports that Harry is “homesick” and reaching out to his old friends for advice on how to reconcile with his family.