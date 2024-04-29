Prince Harry is headed back to UK for a monumental anniversary

The anticipation is high as everyone wonders when Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will make the long-awaited trek back to the United Kingdom.

There has been speculation that the prince could be coming back to visit his father, King Charles, as he undergoes cancer treatments.

But after a quick trip to see the king, Harry has traveled extensively, just not home to reconnect with his dad or estranged brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry’s special anniversary is next month, and fans eagerly await his announcement about whether he will celebrate it in the United Kingdom.

Ten years ago, Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games to help wounded warriors improve through sports. Their motto is “Through sport, we change lives and save lives.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, whether Harry would appear in person or via a video was up in the air. Harry appeared virtually during the Diana Awards to avoid Prince William, and there were questions if he would do so again for the Invictus Games ceremony.

The Invictus Games team reports that Prince Harry is coming to the UK

The Invictus Games team has issued an exciting announcement regarding Prince Harry and who else will be at the ceremony slated to be held on May 8, 2024, in the United Kingdom.

The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.



We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide… pic.twitter.com/Eqn6ZfUDDq — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) April 28, 2024

According to the foundation’s website, the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral and will feature a Service of Thanksgiving.

Prince Harry is confirmed to be at the ceremony alongside a special guest, actor Damian Lewis.

During the St. Paul’s Cathedral ceremony, Damian will read the William Henley Poem Invictus. This is fitting because a bust of the poet Henley is in the Cathedral’s crypt.

The famous poem, which is in the public domain, ends with the words, “I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.”

These words fit wounded warriors seeking help through sporting events to heal.

Damian Lewis is no stranger to helping out the royal family

Since Damian Lewis appeared on behalf of the royal family at other ceremonies, he would jump at the chance to help again.

He has attended events for the Prince’s Trust, founded by the now-King Charles, and is an ambassador for the charity. The Prince’s Trust helps young people turn their lives around, and Damian supports it whenever possible.

According to their website, the trust plans to change its name to fit King’s Trust more appropriately.

Damian last attended a royal charity event, the King Charles’ Coronation celebration put on by the Trust, according to Damian Lewis.com

With Prince Harry and Damian Lewis at this ceremony, it will surely be a moving celebration of the Invictus Games.