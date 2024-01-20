Prince Harry forced to accept Aviation award without Meghan Markle

Last night was the biggest night Prince Harry has had in 2024, possibly in the previous few years.

He accepted his award and a new title, Legend of Aviation, at the star-studded gala in Beverly Hills.

He joined notable winners Navy pilot Fred George, Marc Parent, and Steve Hinton. John Travolta was in attendance and awarded Prince Harry his award.

The award ceremony came immediately after news broke that Prince Harry withdrew from his lawsuit over the alleged liability he received from Associated Newspapers Limited.

The positive news Harry will be getting from his award will negate any negative press he could receive from withdrawing from his court case.

But fans soon learned that Prince Harry had to receive his award without his wife, Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle was expected to be there when her husband received his big award. The award was presented by none other than John Travolta. John famously danced with Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, decades earlier.

With Meghan staying home, the hope that she would recreate the same dance with John in honor of Princess Diana was dashed.

Pa Media (formerly the Press Association) is the national news agency of the United Kingdom and Ireland. Pa Media released information about Meghan and why she was not at the ceremony with Harry.

The Independent reports, “The Duchess of Sussex, who had been expected to attend the event, was not present as one of their children became unwell, the PA news agency understands.”

Meghan is a great mom and would stay home with a sick child, and Harry would completely understand why that had to happen.

Despite Meghan staying home because of a sick child, Harry got his award at the ceremony.

A fan posted a photo of Harry with John Travolta, Lauren Sanchez, and Jeff Bezos at the Aviation Awards ceremony.

Prince Harry, John Travolta, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at the Living Legends of Aviation awards🔥 pic.twitter.com/2zJHKW0uDw — Ariel The Mermaid (@sa_squaddie) January 20, 2024

Fans were wondering why Meghan was not there

Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the European Prince, posted a photo with Prince Harry on his Instagram at the awards ceremony.

He captioned the post, “Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award.”

A fan asked about Meghan not being at the ceremony for her husband.

Another fan wrote: “They aren’t joined at the hip.”

One fan theorized that she did not want to take the spotlight away from Harry during the ceremony.

Instagram users weigh in. Pic credit: @princemariomax/Instagram

Congratulations, Prince Harry, on your induction into the Legends of Aviation.