Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story contradicted by the late Queen

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to leave the UK full-time and live in North America, they said it was their choice.

In January 2020, they told the world their wishes via their Instagram page. The statement used the word “chosen.”

The statement reads, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.”

This week, however, Prince Harry has argued that he felt “forced” to leave for the family’s safety. As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima, read a statement by the prince.

On behalf of Harry, an argument was waged that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) should not lessen the security for Harry and his family.

This change in rhetoric is another failure to maintain their image. Public relations experts have said that the royal couple’s image needs fixing. GoUp PR, Edward Coram-James told the Express that their brand “has little currency left in it.”

A letter sent on the late Queen’s behalf contradicts Harry and Meghan’s reasons for leaving the UK

New evidence was presented in the court case that alleged Harry was unfairly stripped of his security detail.

Sir Edward Young wrote a letter to Sir Mark Sedwill, a member of the House of Lords, that details, on the late Queen Elizabeth’s behalf, that she considered it “imperative” that Harry kept the proper security, according to the Telegraph.

This letter reportedly “made the case for the Sussexes’ continued ‘effective security’ as they left the working Royal family.”

Sir Edward Young was the Queen’s private secretary and handled her correspondence.

In other words, Queen Elizabeth wanted Harry and Meghan to have security. She considered it “imperative,” according to Sir Edward Young.

This directly contradicts the statement made by Harry’s lawyer, who stated that he felt “forced” to leave for his family’s safety.

The Sun reports Harry wrote in Spare, “Look. Please. Meg and I don’t care about perks; we care about working, serving – and staying alive.”

He was begging his family to keep his security details as they were.

This narrative is an abrupt change from the statement in January 2020, where they stated they chose to leave.

King Charles is unperturbed by the racial drama

The publication of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame in the Netherlands and its subsequent recall over the naming of certain senior royals in a racism scandal has not bothered King Charles.

The Sun has revealed sources close to the King told friends that he “will not be emotionally blackmailed by his son.”

A source close to Harry and Meghan has told the Times that the couple would love Christmas with their UK relatives but have not been invited.

This comes shortly after the couple have been suspected of leaking a birthday call to the King from Harry and his family. The ordinarily private call between a son and his father was bandied about in the press in another PR gaff by Harry and Meghan.