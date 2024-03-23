Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a message for Kate Middleton after her cancer revelation

Kate Middleton stunned everyone with her recent cancer admission, with many thousands sending their well-wishes to her, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate revealed that cancer was found after her planned abdominal surgery, and she is now undergoing preventative cancer treatments.

This preventative treatment is chemotherapy, but the Independent reports it isn’t an “official NHS term for a type of treatment.” Kate hasn’t revealed any other details about it.

Kate may have waited to reveal her diagnosis to the world because her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are now on holiday from school and can process the news peacefully.

Everyone is sending their best wishes to Kate, including her father-in-law, King Charles. The Guardian reports that King Charles is “so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did.”

Even Jill Biden, The First Lady, sent Kate a message on social media, saying, “You are brave, and we love you.”

You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill https://t.co/xlt7CcsjPu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 22, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send their statement to Kate

Prince Harry is still estranged from his royal family but has been dropping olive branches when he can, but they are not working.

Harry and Meghan have been at odds with his family after the release of this book Spare and their move to North America as non-working royals.

Nothing seems to be able to mend the rift between brothers Prince William and Harry. They even appeared separately for the Diana Award last week.

Prince Willam was there in person, but Harry did not appear via video until after his brother had left the premises.

Harry and Meghan have nonetheless sent their wishes to Kate after she revealed her cancer, maybe in the hopes that the family can mend after all.

The BBC reports that Harry and Meghan wish Catherine “health and healing.” They also call for everyone to leave them alone so William and Kate can heal “privately and in peace.”

Meghan’s podcast quietly dropped on Amazon Music

Another bit of Meghan’s rebranding happened during the frenzy caused by Kate’s cancer revelation. This time, it was much quieter than when Meghan launched her Instagram.

Last week, on the same day as the Diana Awards, Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Some thought launching on the same day that her husband was honoring his late mother was in poor taste. The Sun called the move “calculated.”

Without much fanfare or grand promotion, Meghan’s Archetypes podcast has just dropped ad-free on Amazon Music.

Lemonada Media, the company behind Meghan’s podcast, made sure to mention that the podcast is AD Free on Amazon. Maybe it will get more listeners that way.