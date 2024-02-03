Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing business hardships, says royal author

Fans read more bad news about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, daily, and today, a royal author has another warning for the royal couple.

When they left public royal life in 2020, they supposedly sought a calm and peaceful life as non-working royals, yet they continue to have bad luck with their public relations.

Since Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released at the beginning of last year, the couple has had more negative press than not.

With their Netflix deal nearing an end, they need to shore up new projects to land a new contract with Netflix or some other streaming platform.

Their deal with Spotify was canceled, and their foundation Archewell is not bringing in the donations it has in the past, as previously reported on Monsters and Critics.

Harry and Meghan may be headed for trouble if their business expenses are more than the income they bring in with these deals.

The royal author alleges that Harry and Meghan are ‘in a very bad position’

Martha McGinnis, the author of 10 Lessons from Harry & Meghan, has a warning for the couple. She worries that they spend more than they take in with their businesses.

Martha McGinnis tells the Express, “I think that they’re going to have a very hard road ahead of them. I think that they put themselves in a very bad position, in which their overhead is more than their income-earning potential at the moment.”

The royal couple needs to shore up lucrative deals to cover their overheads.

Last summer, the BBC did a deep dive to determine where Harry and Meghan got their money. They determined that their income comes from Archewell (although the Spotify deal has ended), Netflix (which is ending next year), books, and one source they named “other.”

The last on the list, “other,” is a role that Harry has been given in the company BetterUp. The company, which refers to itself as the Human Transformation Platform, made Harry their Chief Impact Officer.

A Netflix exec hinted at new projects for Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan may be able to renew their deal with Netflix if the rumors of the upcoming series serve to be true.

Telling Deadline some details, Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria was excited to announce the projects Harry and Meghan are working on with Brandon Reigg, the Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix.

A scripted series, two unscripted series, and a movie are in the works from Harry and Meghan at Netflix, according to Bela.

The couple bought the rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake book, so they already have material that may be right for a movie.

It sounds like Harry and Meghan’s content may be on our television screens soon.