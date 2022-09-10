Prince Charles confused by Buckingham Palace doors his first day as king

Prince Charles has some trouble on his first day as King at Buckingham Palace, following his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince Charles has been royalty for his entire life, so things like opening doors may be difficult for him.

Just one day after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96, Prince Charles gave a speech at Buckingham Palace for fans of the royal family. He was accompanied by Camilla Parker-Bowles, whose title of Queen Consort was determined by the Queen before her death.

Charles and Camilla toured the Buckingham Palace grounds, where the two looked at the thousands of flowers left for Her Majesty.

As BBC cameras recorded and narrated, Charles engaged in official duties.

The BBC reporter, per Page Six, shared that Charles and Camilla walked toward a gate, and then he turned around and pointed as he appeared confused.

The reporter said, “He doesn’t seem to know quite which entrance to go in through. He’ll get used to that. Wrong door.” The reporter also remarked that the royal family often drives in or enters by horse, so the confusion was understandable.

Camilla Parker-Bowles named Queen Consort

At the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in February, she named Camilla Parker-Bowles Queen Consort. The decision was reportedly a surprise to many royal fans, who assumed Camilla would receive a Princess Consort title.

Prince Charles and Camilla allegedly had an affair while Charles was still with Princess Diana, and this made both parties unpopular. Queen Elizabeth II was not in attendance at Charles and Camilla’s wedding, which showed her sentiments toward Camilla.

But it appeared that the Queen came around and eventually grew to like Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

The United Kingdom is mourning after the longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the media reported that doctors close to Her Majesty were “concerned” for her health.

Staying true to form, Queen Elizabeth served until her last days, welcoming Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, two days before her death.

The Royal Family shared a statement about the Queen’s passing on social media. The statement read, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

The statement continued, “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

The statement concluded, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”