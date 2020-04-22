Post Malone to livestream Nirvana tribute for COVID-19 relief

Post Malone has announced plans for a Nirvana tribute concert. The performance at Malone’s home will be livestreamed on his official YouTube channel, starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24.

The Nirvana tribute concert is to solicit donations to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to a press release by Malone, he will perform a set of “Nirvana hits and fan favorites.” All proceeds will go to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Rolling Stone reports that Google will match all donations made during the show – up to $5 million.

Post Malone released a teaser for the Nirvana tribute concert

Today, Post Malone also released a teaser video for the concert (see below). The video shows the Wow singer performing on stage with a guitar while a crowd cheers.

The video ends with information about the time of the livestream and instructions to text 817-270-6440 for further updates.

Malone had posted the number on his official Twitter page on Monday with the message “text me.”

The latest news from Malone will come as a relief to fans who have been worrying about his health and wellbeing. He has been the subject of death hoaxes and rumors in recent years.

Malone was recently forced to respond to social media speculation that he was on drugs. The speculation was sparked by what many fans considered to be “strange behavior” on stage during his recent Runaway Tour.

The White Iverson singer reassured fans that he was not on drugs and that his stage behavior was only performance art for his fans.

Post Malone is a Nirvana fan

Post Malone is a fan of the rock band Nirvana, formed by Kurt Cobain (lead singer/guitarist) and Krist Novoselic (bassist) in 1987.

He has a Kurt Cobain tattoo on one of his knuckles and a tattoo on his forehead that reads “Stay Away.” This is in reference to the title of Nirvana’s song from their 1993 album, Nevermind.

Malone has also performed live covers of Nirvana’s songs — such as “All Apologies” (from Nirvana’s 1993 album In Utero) — in the past.

Malone’s latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, released in September

The news also comes after Malone released his latest and third studio album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, in September 2019.

The album, released under the Republic Records label, features rap stars Young Thug, Future, DaBaby, Lil Baby, and Meek Mill. It debuted on top of the U.S. Billboard 200.

Hollywood’s Bleeding includes the singles “Wow,” “Goodbyes,” and “Circles,” which hit No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 respectively on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

It also included the hit single “Sunflower” (feat. Swae Lee), released in October 2018.

“Sunflower,” from the soundtrack of Sony Pictures’ animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.