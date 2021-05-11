Pooh Shiesty responds to being ‘exposed’ in transgender video

Pooh Shiesty in the music video for hit single Neighbours. Pic credit: Pooh Shiesty/YouTube

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty was trending on Twitter on Monday after rumors began to spread that he is the mystery man in a video with a transgender woman.

The video posted on Instagram by only1nickip shows the woman rubbing the chest of a mystery man with the on-video caption reading: “Wit yo favorite rapper! Literally! Thanks for the AP Daddy.”

The Instagram caption post implies that the alleged rapper in the video is a member of Gucci Mane’s 1017 recording label.

The woman, named Nicki P on TikTok and Nicki Pittman on other social media accounts, wrote Gucci’s famous ad-lib adopted by the Memphis rapper — “Burr burr” — along with the 1017 hashtag in the now-deleted Instagram post.

The Instagram account that posted the original video has been deleted; however, it has continued to circulate on Twitter.

According to The Shade Room, Pooh issued an immediate response to the video with a now-deleted tweet.

Pooh Shiety cites neck tattoo in a response video

The Back in Blood rapper then seemingly responded to the rumor that he was “exposed” in the viral video.

“Go play with some who ain’t gone kill you,” the rapper said, issuing the threat on his Twitter account shorty after he started trending.

The 21-year-old rapper took to his Instagram live to address rumors that he slid in the DM of NBA Youngboy’s ex-girlfriend Jania Meshell.

He also addressed the viral video claiming that he cannot be the mystery man because he doesn’t have neck tattoos.

Pooh Shiesty shuts down recent rumors on IG live. Says he never commented that NBA Youngboy’s BM Jania Meshell was in his DM’s and also shuts down allegations that he was with a trans women.👀



“They playin with 1017, they know I don’t have no neck tattoo.” pic.twitter.com/4gMWVR4WGp — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) May 11, 2021

“They playin with 1017, they know I don’t have no neck tattoo.”

Twitter had fun with the video despite Pooh’s denial as the trend spawned several viral tweets.

Them: "I can't fuck with Pooh Shiesty's music anymore."



Me: pic.twitter.com/VplhuX12O1 — Payroll Shigaraki, Vol. 27 (Horikoshi) (@ALEXVNDER_) May 11, 2021

Niggas really in pooh shiesty's business, who gives a fuck, also a reminder, trans people are valid pic.twitter.com/fcJaX025Vy — Esquīre 3.0 ♦️ (@Sg_esquire) May 10, 2021

Everyone rn after seeing why Pooh Shiesty is trending: pic.twitter.com/xrmY4eucbw — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) May 10, 2021

pooh shiesty that’s my dawg BUT POOH U KNO IM RLLY SHIESTY pic.twitter.com/PVSWo9OUXo — W.A.Y.S🧚🏾‍♀️ (@mayaasoulmate) May 8, 2021

Many social media users also found the Twitter trend transphobic and slammed the trend, accusing critics of hypocrisy.

“Why is Pooh Shiesty being with a trans woman allegedly such a scandal? that’s a WOMAN like this shouldn’t even be trending that just means all that pro-trans talk y’all scream on social media is performative because y’all being real transphobic right now.”

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, Jr., is best known for his hit record Back in Blood with Lil Durk. He released his debut project Shiety Season in February this year. Shortly after its release, his brother passed away from brain cancer