Pete Davidson reportedly leaving Saturday Night Live after tomorrow night, fans blame Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson leaving SNL. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Pete Davidson is expected to leave Saturday Night Live after the season finale tomorrow night. So claim sources familiar with the show, who say that a handful of huge names are departing after tomorrow.

Tomorrow marks the 47th Season finale, and it will be Pete’s last as a regular cast member. Pete spent most of his twenties at the show; he was one of the youngest cast members ever at age 20 when he started. He appeared less on the show after he began dating Kim Kardashian.

Producers for the show have not yet commented on Pete’s departure.

But Pete is not the only big name leaving; keep reading to learn about the other main cast members bidding the show a farewell.

Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live after season finale

Tomorrow night marks Pete Davidson’s last episode as a comedian on Saturday Night Live.

Variety reported that the Staten Island-born comedian plans to leave the NBC staple after eight years as a comedian on the show.

Pete has some memorable moments on SNL, including sketches where he starred as Chad, a dumb-as-rocks man who attracted gorgeous ladies, including Kim.

The 28-year-old comedian spent less time on screen this year as he has enjoyed a whirlwind romance with SNL’s celebrity host, Kim Kardashian. The two reportedly hit it off during her October hosting gig and have dated ever since, appearing at the White House Correspondents dinner and the 2022 Met Gala.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pete has other projects in the works, he filmed Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco last summer, and it is in post-production. He also landed a project with SNL showrunner Lorne Michaels. Deadline reports that the new project is Bupkis, where Pete will play himself.

But some fans blamed Kim Kardashian. One fan tweeted, “Hahahaha that Kim Effect is real. (Pete Davidson).

Hahahaha that Kim Effect is real. (Pete Davidson) https://t.co/tCFyNyBAmy — DZA Skiiiwalker (@AirxDza) May 20, 2022

Another Twitter user wrote, “Pete Davidson leaving SNL isn’t a shocker. Kim Kardashian is his billionaire dollar Suga Mama!”

Pete Davidson leaving SNL isn’t a shocker. Kim Kardashian is his billionaire dollar Suga Mama! 😏 https://t.co/K0rE6Oz0DV pic.twitter.com/k2zbrYLNFD — 💎Sωεεт Cαямεℓ™ (@nocontextcarmel) May 20, 2022

Other big names leaving Saturday Night Live

Pete leaving SNL is a huge deal, but arguably more popular comedians are also leaving after tomorrow night’s Season 47 finale.

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney are all planning on leaving the show after the finale tomorrow.

McKinnon and Bryant have played integral roles on the show since they joined in 2012, and both were fan favorites. Videos of the two breaking character have gone viral throughout the past ten years.

McKinnon showed range, playing Ellen Degeneres, Hillary Clinton, and Justin Bieber.

Bryant was also known for her larger-than-life roles, which included Texan senator Ted Cruz.

Finally, Kyle Mooney, who joined in 2013, is also leaving.

SNL undoubtedly has big shoes to fill, with multiple cast members and fan favorites leaving at once.

Saturday Night Live declined to have producers comment on the departures of the beloved comedians.

Fans can catch their favorite comedians for the last time as cast members tomorrow on NBC or on Peacock.