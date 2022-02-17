Pete Davidson only follows two people on Instagram — and the second one will surprise you

Pete Davidson is officially back on Instagram after a four-year hiatus from the platform. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Comedian Pete Davidson has returned to Instagram on Wednesday after leaving the social media platform in 2018.

The account, which has officially been verified, is under the handle @pmd. The three letters stand for the SNL star’s full name, Peter Michael Davidson.

Pete Davidson only follows two people on Instagram

Although Davidson has racked up close to a million followers in under a day, he is currently only following two people.

One is Captain America actor Sebastian Stan, and the other is his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Davidson currently does not have any posts on his feed and has yet to post an Instagram story to his followers. His recently added profile photo is a closeup of James Stewart’s character George Bailey in the classic 1946 drama, It’s a Wonderful Life.

Davidson’s “return to the gram” comes shortly after his girlfriend’s ex, Kanye West, has been public on the platform with his feelings on the comedian – harassing Davidson almost daily and asking fans to yell at him if they see him in public. West also shared text conversations telling Davidson he will never meet his children.

In the past few weeks, West has notably taken to the platform to share his own determination to woo back Kim Kardashian – although she and Davidson were seen out in public in New York City over this past Valentine’s Day weekend enjoying their time together.

Although non-reciprocal, Kanye West is currently following Davidson’s new account on Instagram. West even posted a photo of the comedian’s blank account with the caption “FOLLOWED,” which was deleted shortly after.

One Twitter user commented on West’s actions by saying, “Pete comes back to Instagram and Kanye is already following him???? PLS.”

One Twitter user commented on West's actions by saying, "Pete comes back to Instagram and Kanye is already following him???? PLS."

Davidson has been open about his thoughts on social media in the past

In July of 2018, after his very public split from pop star Ariana Grande, Davidson took to Instagram to announce his dislike for the platform after deleting all his posts. “No, there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform,” Davidson wrote before deleting his account.

“The Internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

He has not been on Instagram ever since, until Wednesday.

Davidson also shared his feelings on social media in a recent interview with People. “I don’t have Twitter or Instagram or any of that stuff,” he said. “Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside.”

Fans are excited to see what happens between Davidson and West on Instagram

Many followers and fans of the celebrities have taken to Twitter to show their anticipation for what’s to come now that Davidson has re-joined the platform.

One user wrote, “Pete Davidson ain’t being petty enough for my liking. Cause if it was me I’d be on IG with some unreleased yeezy slides making North some breakfast.”

Another user commented on West’s recent Instagram posts by creating a photo of Davidson in front of a raging fire. “Pete Davidson looking at Kanye West’s Instagram,” @littlelordpmd wrote.

Another user commented on West's recent Instagram posts by creating a photo of Davidson in front of a raging fire. "Pete Davidson looking at Kanye West's Instagram," @littlelordpmd wrote.

Most fans are simply just along for the ride, checking Kanye West’s Instagram page often to see which posts he adds/deletes.

Will Davidson make a public response to West on Instagram? Will he post with his girlfriend and one of the two people he is following, Kim Kardashian? Will he only post photos from It’s A Wonderful Life? It’s safe to say fans will be on the edge of their seat waiting to see what happens on the platform from here on out.