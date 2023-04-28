Pete Davidson gushes over actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Former SNL star Pete Davidson seemingly couldn’t help but share the love for his current girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

It all happened while walking the red carpet for his new show, Bupkis, a semi-autobiographical comedic take on his life.

Davidson and Wonders are a relatively new pair and were first seen together in December 2022.

The now-couple first met on the set of Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, where their characters, Emma and David, played lovers.

Now, Wonders is set to star in Davidson’s new Peacock Series, and according to the comedian, he has no doubts that Wonders has a bright future in front of her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In fact, he says she’s “gonna crush.”

Pete Davidson can’t help but boast about Chase Sui Wonders and her acting ability

On the red carpet, while speaking to ET, Davidson admitted his girlfriend is one talented woman — and he loves to see it.

“I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress,” he shared. “She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going [on] so…I had a blast.”

Although Wonders is likely to bring her A-Game to the project, she’ll also have the help of the rest of Bupkis’ star-studded cast.

In addition to both Wonders and Davidson, Bupkis is set to feature other seasoned actors, including Goodfellas icon Joe Pesci, The Sopranos matriarch Edie Falco, and Boardwalk Empire’s Steve Buscemi.

And if that wasn’t enough, other major players, including Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Jon Stewart, are also set to make appearances in the upcoming series.

Pete Davidson shares his concerns about landing big names for the Bupkis project

Continuing to speak with the outlet, Davidson got honest about his fears that such iconic stars wouldn’t have any interest in partaking in his series.

Thankfully, he’s not one to give in to fear and ultimately figured, “Why don’t we just call them?”

And it worked out just fine in the end.

“…People were really respectful and nice, and everyone just really…it was like a family. Everyone had a really good time,” he shared.

Ultimately, the project was a long haul for Davidson and was three years in the making, per Entertainment Tonight.

After all of the hard work, Bupkis aims to tell another portion of Davidson’s life story and the balance (or lack thereof) that can form between family relationships and fame.

Davidson’s previous project, The King Of Staten Island, was a massive success with viewers, and it’s likely his newest show will be too.

Bupkis drops on Peacock on May 4, 2023.