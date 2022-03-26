5 things to know about Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It seems as though Pete Davidson can’t avoid the tabloids, especially since he began dating Kim Kardashian.

The comedian has been the subject of numerous rants by Kanye West, Kim’s ex. He was even the subject of a recent song by the rapper.

Pete got his start on Saturday Night Live, but if you’ve never watched it, you probably don’t know much about him.

Read on for five interesting facts about Pete.

Pete Davidson has borderline personality disorder

Pete was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. He said he felt relief after receiving the diagnosis and understanding what he had been experiencing.

He said, “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it. Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

Pete has spoken candidly on Saturday Night Live and in interviews about his struggles with mental illness.

Pete Davidson’s father died in the 9/11 attacks

Like many others, Pete suffered a tragic loss on September 11, 2001.

His father, Scott Davidson, passed away during the terrorist attacks. His father was a firefighter who was last seen helping evacuate people from the Marriott hotel just before the North tower collapsed into it.

Pete has his father’s badge number, 8418, tattooed on his left arm.

Pete Davidson has Crohn’s disease

Pete was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age 17.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause a host of potentially debilitating side effects, from fatigue, to severe diarrhea, to malnutrition.

He previously spoke to Howard Stern about how marijuana helps him to control the disease.

Pete Davidson’s first acting gig was on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Pete’s first major acting gig was in a 2013 episode of the first season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which stars SNL alum, Andy Samberg.

Pete’s character was named Steven in the episode entitled The Slump.

His character attended the 99th precinct’s program for at-risk kids. During the program, however, he caused lots of trouble.

Pete Davidson has over 100 tattoos

In addition to his father’s badge number, Pete has about 100 other tattoos on his body.

One of his most interesting tattoos is a portrait of Hilary Clinton.

Pete is also a Potterhead, and has several Harry Potter tattoos.

One is a famous quote from Albus Dumbledore: “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”