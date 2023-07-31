Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dead at 70 after private cancer battle

Beloved comic figure Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, has passed away at age 70.

The talented actor rose to fame in the 1980s with The Pee-wee Herman Show.

In 1985, Paul took his infamous comedic character to the big screen, Pee-wee’s Big Adventure giving a whole new life to Paul and Pee-wee.

Three years later, Big Top Pee-wee was released, making Pee-wee an icon and Paul a bonafide Hollywood star.

On Sunday night, Paul sadly passed away after a private battle with cancer.

The official Instagram account for the actor broke the news earlier today.

Three slides make up the IG post, including one with a personal message from Paul.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” read his message.

A picture of Paul and a request that anyone looking to express condolences or sympathy do so in his parents’ name, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to either Stand Up To Cancer or an organization that supports Alzheimer’s and Dementia were also in the Instagram post.

The caption revealed that Paul passed away on Sunday night before acknowledging his brave fight with cancer over the past few years.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit,” ended the caption.

Fans react to death of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens

The news of Paul Reubens’ death and cancer battle has social media mourning the loss of an icon.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel used Instagram to honor a man that Jimmy and his family will deeply miss.

Lance Bass kept his tribute short and sweet, writing, “Au revoir Pee Wee! OVWA”! 1952-2023.”

It wasn’t just famous faces paying tribute to Paul either. Twitter was on fire with fans honoring the very talented man.

One fan shared a GIF saying Pee-wee’s infamous line, “I know you are but what am I?”

Another recalled waking up to the Pee-wee Herman show every day in grade school.

I woke up early every morning in elementary school to watch reruns of the Pee Wee Herman show. 😔 RIP Paul Reubens. pic.twitter.com/qmNoAyEnRh — ✨la di da di 😈 (@lalababayaga) July 31, 2023

There was even a fan who paid tribute to Paul’s stint as The Penguin’s dad in the Fox hit Gotham.

World’s Greatest Detective? Paul Reubens knew Penguin was on some bullshit when he was an infant. Rest in Peace to the DC’s real greatest detective: pic.twitter.com/zTxPTQwQTi — Drain “The Cock” Johnson (@BurgessBoston) July 31, 2023

The world got a little less funny today with the news that actor Paul Reubens has passed away at age 70. Paul and his iconic character Pee-wee Herman will forever be remembered as nothing short of Hollywood comedic genius.