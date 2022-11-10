Jason Momoa left fans swooning after his latest TV appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Jason Momoa sent pulses racing as he stripped down to traditional Hawaiian Malo showing off plenty of his sun-kissed skin.

The Hollywood hunk gave fans and Jimmy Kimmel an eyeful while promoting his new movie Slumberland.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jason arrived wearing a rather jazzy ensemble.

His outfit consisted of purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments.

However, Jason, never one to be afraid to show some skin, completely stripped out of the look in favor of showing pretty much everything.

Prior to stripping off, the Aquaman star was discussing with host Jimmy about his recent Instagram post where he was fishing in a traditional Hawaiian Malo – and ultimately gave fans an eyeful of his behind.

Jason Momoa wows fans as he shows off fit physique

He explained to Jimmy that he is currently filming a new TV series for Apple called Chief of War which is all about, “1780s, 1790s Hawaii.”

He added, “So that’s [Malo] what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white a**.”

When Jimmy asked Jason if a Malo is comfortable, he replied, “Oh my god, yes! I actually don’t like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

Jimmy then asked the Hawaiian-born star if he was wearing the Malo under his clothes, to which he replied, “of course.”

Jason then stood up and stripped off his ensemble, going shirtless while showing plenty of his sun-kissed skin to Jimmy and his studio audience.

He flawlessly showcased his muscular 6 ft 4 inch physique while slowly turning to show his bare derriere as the audience roared with applause.

The Hawaiian heartthrob then bent over to pull down his pants off and pull them back up, followed by more cheers of applause.

Jason Momoa is the founder of Mananalu

In addition to starring in Hollywood blockbusters and serving some serious looks, Jason is also the founder of Mananalu.

Mananalu is an aluminum water bottle company that aims to get people to use fewer single-use plastic water bottles.

A quote from their website reads, ”We can no longer wait. It’s time to stop pointing at the problem and get on with the solution. Single-use plastic is bad for people and bad for the planet. It’s time to switch to aluminum.”