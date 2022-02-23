Paulina Gretzky is a vision in a white mini-dress on a private jet to her Caribbean bachelorette party

Paulina Gretzky was a vision in white during a bachelorette trip to the Caribbean recently when she wore a tight, white mini-dress. ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Paulina Gretzky appeared to be having a blast on a recent bachelorette trip to the Caribbean with some friends and she shared the snaps to prove it.

The 33-year-old daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky showed off her fun side in a series of Instagram stories while celebrating her final days as a single woman.

Paulina absolutely killed it in a tight, white mini-dress during what looked to be a packed trip, showing legs for days when she was snapped dramatically exiting the private plane.

To top off the stunning look, Paulina could be seen wearing a white cowboy hat on her head that was bejeweled with sparkling tear-drop crystals on the brim while her entourage donned pink garments with matching pink cowboy hats.

Paulina is set to marry longtime boyfriend Dustin Johnson

The actress, model, and singer is set to marry her long-time beau, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, after leaving fans hanging in suspense while the pair enjoyed a lengthy engagement of nearly 9 years.

Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

According to GolfMagic, Paulina and Dustin finally announced their wedding locale, with Paulina telling fans in an Instagram story that the ceremony will be held at a fancy resort in Tennessee.

Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Though not as big a name as Tiger Woods, Dustin has been compared to the golfer by legendary instructor Butch Harmon.

Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Twitter had a field day with Paulina’s Instagram pics

As Paulina enjoys her time in the sun before saying I Do, fans on Twitter can’t seem to get enough of the new story photos.

“Not going to lie…I am having serious FOMO towards Paulina Gretzky’s bachelorette party,” tweeted one excited fan, while another user replied saying, “I’m just bummed I did not think of the cowgirl hats for mine. Big miss on my part!”

Pic credit: @chantel_mccabe/Twitter

With the wedding now finally drawing near, Paulina can look forward to a future that does not involve constant questions regarding her unmarried status.

The actress spoke with The Netchicks for a podcast segment last year in which she continued to confirm that she and Dustin were still not married but were happy with their life together as they raise their two sons.

Paulina said it seemed “stupid” for people to keep questioning the couple’s relationship, adding that it shouldn’t matter whether they were married or not as long as they loved each other and their kids.