Paris Hilton shares touching throwback with Michael Jackson

Paris Hilton is feeling nostalgic on the King of Pop’s birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton shared some nostalgia with a photo featuring her with the late and great King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Although MJ died 13 years ago, Paris paid tribute to the legendary chart-topper with a throwback shot of the two on what would have been his birthday.

Michael had a large cell phone to his ear and smiled as he looked at the camera. He wore a red dress shirt with aviator sunglasses around his collar.

Paris wore one of her early 2000s zipper sweatshirts without a bra with low-rise jeans. The heiress put her arm around MJ as they shared a seated moment.

Paris posted the moment on her Instagram Story for her millions of fans and followers to view.

She wrote the words: “Happy Birthday Michael” with a red heart emoji.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris knew Michael all her life because of his relationship with her mom, Kathy Hilton. Kathy and Michael met when Kathy was in her teens, and she has long discussed her friendship with the late artist.

Paris had another connection to Michael, her childhood best friend, Nicole Richie. Nicole and Paris became household names on Fox’s The Simple Life, but the two always connected with pop royalty because MJ was Nicole’s godfather.

In fact, there are photos of the day in Paris’ tribute featuring Michael hugging Nicole, with Paris and Nicki sitting on the other side.

Michael Jackson was Nicole Richie’s godfather

Nicole Richie, the childhood BFF of Paris and the adopted daughter of Lionel Richie, grew up with Michael as a godfather.

Nicole went to Neverland Ranch numerous times and said Michael was a big kid.

Nicole told Access Hollywood via Reality TV World, “It was like, absolutely nothing more than just…an adult kind of wanting to be a kid again. Just, you know, enjoying the company of children. I grew up with him. I have spent many evenings there and many days there.”

Kathy Hilton honors Michael Jackson shortly after untimely death

One month after Michael Jackson’s untimely death in 2009, PEOPLE caught up with Kathy Hilton at an event in Southhampton. There, the mother of Paris and Nicki sang Michael’s praises, and the matriarch of the Jackson family, Katherine Jackson.

Kathy also discussed how normal Michael was, despite his public image. She said, “He was so much more normal than people know. He really was. He loved to giggle and have fun. I spent time with him, had dinners.”

Kathy continued, “He was the best father. He devoted the last 14 years to being with his children. He was a wonderful, kind, thoughtful, caring person. He would be there for people and he was so generous with his time and money.”