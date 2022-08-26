Paris Hilton celebrates Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday. Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton celebrated Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday in style with an all-black ensemble as she celebrated the singer.

Paris shared pictures of the event with her 20.1 million followers, who rewarded her with likes and comments.

The Simple Life alum wore a leather bustier with a lace bodice, a tulle turtleneck, and matching sleeves. The bustier featured a chest cutout and showed some skin.

Paris added her staple fingerless leather gloves to add an extra flair to the outfit. The bustier featured a lace-up front, adding a feminine touch to the stylish garment.

Paris paired the bustier with a pleated mini skirt and over-the-knee leather boots.

She joined an elite squad of guests that was wonderfully random and appreciated by many.

Demi and Paris danced the night away in footage captured at the event. Paris made the event a photo shoot as she posed with a large white balloon featuring Demi’s image. Meanwhile, the birthday girl opted for red and black, including a red dress with a black fishnet on top. Demi sported red lips and black nails as she stuck to her theme.

Paris wore her long blonde locks in a half-up style with loose blonde curls cascading down her chest. She sported wayfarer sunglasses inside as she enjoyed the company of other party guests.

Paris’ massive wedding ring peaked out from the fingerless gloves, as did her long, light-colored acrylic nails.

The trend-setting heiress completed the look with diamond earrings.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @Ddlovato! 😻 Had so much fun celebrating with you! Your smile lights up the room and I love being around your beautiful energy!🥰Love you forever💘.”

Demi Lovato turns 30 with a new man, Jute$

Demi Lovato’s star-studded 30th birthday party comes as the songstress reveals a new man in her life.

Demi opted for a younger man in Canadian singer, Jute$, 23. Demi and the singer were spotted in New York last week where they donned matching punk rock ensembles.

Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, met Demi while collaborating on her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.

Those close to Demi are singing the praises of her new beau.

A source told People, “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship. He’s a super great guy.”

As Demi enters a new decade and begins her world tour, she has a man by her side to show her support.