Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan interact after decade-long feud

2022 truly is a year of healing if a recent surprise interaction between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan is any indication.

It all went down today on social media, where Paris shared a throwback picture of her iconic night with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan as passengers.

The picture is largely seen as representative of the pinnacle of early 2000s pop culture.

The photo even made the front page and was called the “Bimbo Summit” by the NY Post.

In fact, Paris addressed the encounter on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she didn’t have nice things to say about the famous redhead.

Paris posted a picture of three Bratz dolls sitting in a black Mercedes, reminiscent of that fateful night.

She also shared a paparazzi photo with her in the driver’s seat, Britney in the passenger seat, and Lindsay on Britney’s lap.

The caption for Paris shared read, “Sliving into the weekend like…😇✨ @Bratz #ThatsHot #Sliving #FBF #FlashbackFriday.”

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan have unexpected interaction on iconic photo

Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton interacted publicly through social media today.

Lindsay commented on the photo with Paris and Britney with three red hearts.

Her comment quickly received 1,000 likes, although that number is sure to swell as people get wind of the post.

Paris responded with an affectionate emoji of her own, sharing a kissing face.

As could be expected, fans had strong reactions.

Fans react to Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan’s interaction

Fans flooded Paris’ comments section, making Lindsay’s comment the most liked on the photo.

One fan commented, “@parishilton so glad you two are on good terms again!!”

A particularly impressed fan wrote, “reconciliation of the century.”

There were a lot of comments which simply read “OMG.”

Fans were excited at the short interaction because fans last thought the two were on bad terms.

Paris Hilton discusses Lindsay Lohan feud

Paris Hilton appeared on a guest of WWHL, and Andy Cohen asked her to say three nice things about Lindsay Lohan.

Paris struggled with the answer, and it was clear they were still not on good terms.

Paris also addressed the trio during an interview with MTV Australia, and she suggested that Lindsay crashed their duo and hopped in the car without an invite.

Paris said, “Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out. And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in.”

The two had drama stemming from Lindsay’s claim that Paris hit her.

However, it appears the two have decided to play nice for now.