Pamela Anderson claims Jon Peters marriage never happened in odd clarification of interview

Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Jon Peters never happened – at least according to the Baywatch star.

There had been reports that Anderson and Peters got married, with the 52-year-old actress hooking up with the 74-year-old producer after returning from a trip to India.

Pamela Anderson talks with Andy Cohen

Last week, Anderson went on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during the same episode as Ramona Singer. They covered a lot of topics, but things got a bit awkward when Cohen brought up the union.

Anderson stated that she didn’t know what Cohen was talking about, leading to fans of the show feeling that she just didn’t want to talk about a failed marriage.

Now, Anderson has sought to clarify her remarks a bit, speaking to the New York Times about what happened and why the answers may have seemed so odd on WWHL.

“I wasn’t married… I think I’m an easy target. And I think people just live in fear. I don’t know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it,” Anderson told the New York Times.

Anderson went on to add that, “It was just kind of a little moment, a moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre.”

Jon Peters denies every speaking to the press

The story about Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters started with the New York Post, which reported that not only had they been married, but that Peters had paid all of Anderson’s bills.

Later, Peters would state to the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle (the outlet for Anderson’s hometown of Ladysmith in Canada) that he had never even spoken with the newspaper.

He went on to say, “I’ve loved this kid (Anderson) since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We’re friends. We’ll always be friends. I helped her in a way that she needed, but it’s between her and I. I think she’s great, and that’s all I got to say.”

As for Anderson, she says that she doesn’t need anyone to pay her bills and that she has a rental that brings in enough money to cover all of her bills and expenses.

In regard to Anderson keeping in contact with Peters, she says she isn’t. In the clip below from her interview with Cohen, she also states that she doesn’t keep up with many friends at all.

Does this new Pamela Anderson interview serve to clear up everything about the mysterious reports of marriage to Jon Peters? That’s likely up to the fans to decide.