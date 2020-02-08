Orson Bean dead at 91 after being hit by multiple vehicles

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Veteran Actor and comedian Orson Bean died on Friday after being hit while crossing a street in Los Angeles.

Bean was reportedly hit on Friday night while attempting to cross a busy street in the beachfront neighborhood of Venice in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that he was hit twice. The first collision threw Orson Bean on the path of another vehicle that also hit him.

The two vehicles involved in the incident stopped. One of the drivers was reportedly seen trying to render aid to Bean. NBC Los Angeles reported that some people who knew Bean were at the scene. They identified Bean as the victim in the accident and people who gathered at the scene were seen consoling each other.

A source with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers were called to the scene on Venice Boulevard, near Shell Avenue and Pisani Place, on Friday, at about 7:35 p.m.

According to KLTV, LAPD’s Capt. Brian Wendling said the first car that hit Bean was traveling westbound on Venice Boulevard. Bean went down when hit the first time. He was then hit by another oncoming vehicle. Bystanders reportedly tried to warn the second driver but he also did not see him before the collision occurred.

Bean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were investigating but do not believe either of the drivers did anything illegal.

Orson Bean bio

Bean was born in July 1928 in Burlington, Vermont. He attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and served in Army immediately after the Second World War before his acting career took off.

Bean’s career spanned several decades, starting in the 1950s. He made guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jack Paar and Johnny Carson, according to TMZ. He also made a guest appearance on The Twilight Zone.

He was known for his guest panelist appearances on multiple TV games shows, including Super Password, Match Game, and To Tell the Truth.

Orson Bean was known for roles on TV shows such as Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, Hot in Cleveland, 7th Heaven, and Grace and Frankie.

Bean played Howard in the daytime soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful and Roy Bender in Desperate Housewives. He appeared as Ebeneezer McEnery on Murder, She Wrote.

He also appeared in the 2018 film The Equalizer 2, starring Denzel Washington. He played the role of a Holocaust survivor, Sam Rubinstein, in The Equalizer 2.

Bean is survived by his wife, actress Alley Mills, best known for her role in The Wonder Years and on The Bold and the Beautiful.