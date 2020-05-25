Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever mark Booksmart’s one-year release anniversary

On Sunday, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, and Kaitlyn Dever marked the one-year anniversary of the release of Booksmart, Wilde’s feature directorial debut movie.

Booksmart, released in 2019, is a coming-of-age film, starring Beanie Feldstein as Molly Davidson and Kaitlyn Dever as Amy Antsler.

The movie followed Molly and Amy, two graduating high school seniors and best friends, who decided to catch up on all the fun they missed over four years of high school in one night.

Olivia Wilde celebrated on Instagram

Wilde took to her Instagram yesterday to celebrate the first anniversary of Booksmart by posting a photo showing her standing with a happy smile on her face while holding a clapperboard with Booksmart written on it.

She captioned the photo with a lengthy message:

“Two years ago we made a movie. Making movies is the best. Anyone who knows, knows. I miss it. I miss set. I miss the crew. I miss the nerves…”

Beanie Feldstein on ‘making movies with your sisters’

Beanie Feldstein also took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of the 2019 release of the movie.

She posted a photo showing her and co-star Kaitlyn Dever sharing a hug. She also posted several other photos showing her with other members of the Booksmart cast.

“happy 1st birthday, booksmart!!! to make a movie with your sisters is the greatest gift of all time. the people who made this movie will always have my heart. this movie created a sisterhood.

Kaitlyn Dever also marks the occasion

Kaitlyn Dever, who played Molly’s friend, Amy, also marked the occasion with a post to her Instagram page.

“Happy 1st Birthday Booksmart, I’m forever grateful for you. I miss making movies real bad… Here’s to when we get to create together again.”

Wilde, Feldstein, and Dever have moved on to other projects

Since the release of Booskmart in 2019, Olivia has moved on to other successful projects.

She is directing Don’t Worry, Darling, a psychological thriller in pre-production, according to IMDb.

Wilde, who voiced Charlotte Moore in BoJack Horseman, also played Bianca in 11 episodes of Escape from Virtual Island, an audio comedy adventure series directed by Peter Grosz, and starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, and Paula Bell.

Since she played Molly in Booksmart, Feldstein has appeared as Tess Anderson in Grey’s Anatomy and played Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story.

She is also set to appear in The Humans, a movie in post-production, and as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along, a film currently in production.

Feldstein’s Boosksmart co-star Kaitlyn Dever (Amy) went on to play Marie Adler in the TV series, Unbelievable. She also played Eve in Last Man Standing.

Booksmart is streaming on Hulu