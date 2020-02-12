Ohio state players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint arrested on rape and kidnapping charges

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Ohio State University football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape on Tuesday night.

The pair are currently being detained at Franklin County jail after being held by officers from the Columbus police department.

They were both officially charged with rape by the threat of force and kidnapping for the purposes of engaging in sexual activity. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

Riep and Wint allegedly forced themselves on the victim

The incident is alleged to have occurred at the apartment that Riep and Wint share together on the Northwest side of Columbus on February 4. According to court documents, the woman in question had started having consensual sex with Riep, 21, but decided to stop and attempted to leave.

At this point, Wint, also 21, is said to have entered the room and Riep asked the woman if Wint could join in. The two footballers then allegedly forced themselves on the woman.

According to an Affidavit, Wint grabbed the woman by the neck and raped her. Riep then allegedly held the victim down with his body as Wint forced her to carry out a sex act.

Riep allegedly demanded afterwards that the victim record a video stating that all sexual relations were consensual. Authorities say that Riep then told her to shower before driving her home.

Ohio State University spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement: “We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep and Wint had reliable records with the Buckeyes

Riep is a 195-pound, 6 foot, cornerback for the Buckeyes and is entering his senior season. He appeared in twelve games last year, recording significant tackles against Minnesota and Nebraska. Overall, he has played 26 games and recorded 13 tackles. He is native to Cincinnati and is majoring in Sports Industry.

Wint is from Brooklyn, New York, and is 5 foot 10, 200-pounds and plays senior safety for the Buckeyes; he made a career-high five tackles against Oregon State and Indiana. He is majoring in Human Development.

The investigation is ongoing, and the pair are expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

