Antonio Brown done with NFL? AB calls out Big Ben, XFL comments on Brown playing in league

On Friday, the New England Patriots officially dropped Antonio Brown from their team after just a week on the roster. He participated in a 43-0 victory, scoring a touchdown and recording 56 yards, but now the Pats have cut ties.

Other teams might be interested, but Brown is still under investigation by the NFL due to allegations from two different women. One of the women alleges Brown sexually assaulted and raped her. The other alleges that Brown was inappropriate with her and has also sent threatening text messages to her.

All of that has pushed Brown out of the NFL, with the former NFL star now calling out situations on Twitter. Will he leave the NFL for the XFL?

Is Antonio Brown done with the NFL?

Antonio Brown is fired up about the NFL and tweeted on Sunday morning that he will no longer play there. Of course, Brown has said other things, so it’s hard to know how much truth there is to it. It also isn’t so much up to Brown, as the league could suspend him should they deem the allegations they’re investigating have merit.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

AB became quite active on Twitter after that particular tweet too. He called out three other allegations/incidents involving former players Shannon Sharpe and Ben Roethlisberger. He’s since deleted all three of those tweets from his Twitter. The latter of these players he played with and caught passes from for several years on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here’s a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet he posted involving Roethlisberger.

Antonio Brown tweets about Patriots’ owner

In addition, he pointed out the Robert Kraft scandal that erupted involving the New England Patriots’ owner and a prostitution ring uncovered during a human trafficking investigation in Florida. Kraft received a plea deal for that situation which included community service, classes on the dangers of prostitution, and a $5,000 for each of his charge counts. He admitted to the wrongdoing and made a public apology statement for his actions. Here’s a look at AB’s now-deleted tweet from earlier on Sunday.

It appears Brown is upset with being dropped by a team when it wasn’t by his request. He was granted a release from another team he never played a game for, the Oakland Raiders, and quickly signed by New England. However, Kraft and the Patriots quickly moved away from AB when the controversial stories, allegations, and media inquiries continued to arrive.

Fans who want to follow along and see what else Brown says during Sunday’s Week 3 action, should follow his Twitter @AB84. The New England Patriots host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET, but will Brown provide thoughts on the game, or stay quiet?

Will Antonio Brown join the XFL?

The XFL is coming in February 2020 and won’t pay players nearly what they make in the NFL. Still, they are hiring former NFL players unable to earn a check in the pro league. That’s included a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Could Antonio Brown join him in the XFL?

A Yahoo report says the XFL isn’t interested. Per their report, a league spokesperson responded to ProFootballTalk on NBC Sports’ inquiry indicating they are “not interested.”

The XFL certainly wants publicity, but based on Vince McMahon’s original press conference announcing the league, they aren’t interested in players with off-field legal controversy. That said, there have been rumors of former NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick and Johnny Manziel. The latter of these has been involved in off-field legal issues, while Kaepernick is a controversial individual by many people. However, neither player has popped up in more convincing reports about them potentially joining the league.

With AB done with the NFL, it could mean he’ll stay away from the sports world, for now. That doesn’t seem to mean he’ll remain quiet on social media. Stay tuned as the Antonio Brown drama continues off-field!