Offset reveals he’s ‘in a dark place’ following Takeoff’s death

Offset said he’s “in a dark place” shortly after losing his cousin, Takeoff. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

On December 8, 2022, rapper Offset revealed to his followers that he was “in a dark place.” He gave no other context for the brief statement, but it was made just a little over a month after Takeoff passed away.

Offset, who was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, but uses the stage name Offset, is an American rapper and a member of the rap group Migos. The other members of Migos were Quavious Keyate Marshall, known professionally as Quavo, and the late Kirshnik Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff.

In addition to being bandmates, Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo were family – Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle, while Offset was Takeoff’s cousin. Together, the three formed Migos in 2008.

Tragically, Takeoff was killed on November 1, 2022, after being hit by a stray bullet. The shooting occurred in the early morning in Houston, Texas, after an altercation occurred amongst a group attending a Halloween party.

Offset posted a heartfelt tribute to Takeoff on November 15, 2022. In the tribute, he stated, “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

All of his social media posts since November 1 have been remembrances of Takeoff. Hence, his latest post is believed to be another reference to his grief.

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff after his passing

Offset hasn’t posted a follow-up after revealing he was in a dark place. However, the tweet quickly racked up over 2,000 comments, most of which were notes of support, encouragement, and sympathy.

Pic credit: @OffsetYRN/Twitter

Offset first spoke out about Takeoff’s passing on the November 15, when he posted his tribute to him. He paired the tribute with several photos showing him and Takeoff together.

In the tribute, he expressed that the loss of Takeoff didn’t feel real and that there were no words to describe his feelings. He also stated that he wished he could laugh, smoke, or perform with Takeoff one last time.

On November 22, he posted another photo of Takeoff with a caption that read, “Missing everything bout you specially that smile.”

Before posting about being in a dark place, he had taken to Twitter to share an art rendering of Takeoff. In the post, he mentioned missing Takeoff and trying “push through the pain.”

I miss you bra tryna push through the pain pic.twitter.com/buEjaBJtp8 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 3, 2022

Although Takeoff and Offset were cousins, they were raised together along with Quavo. Quavo’s mother raised the three of them in Atlanta, meaning they grew up more like brothers than cousins.

Offset has been receiving support from his fans, as well as from his wife Cardi B as he mourns the loss of his cousin.

What happened to Takeoff?

Fans across the nation were shocked on November 1, 2022, when the Houston police department confirmed that Takeoff had been killed. On Halloween night, Takeoff and Quavo attended a Halloween party at a bowling alley.

The private party lasted until the early hours of November 1, and a large group gathered outside the building afterward. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., an altercation broke out, and two individuals fired shots.

It was confirmed that Takeoff was not the intended target but died after being struck by a stray bullet. Two other individuals also suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

After launching an investigation, the police arrested Joshua Cameron on November 26 and Patrick Xavier Clark on December 1. Clark was charged with murder as the police alleged he fired the shot that killed Takeoff.

Cameron was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon at the scene. Clark has remained in jail on a $2 million bond and is awaiting trial.