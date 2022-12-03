Arrest made in the shooting of rapper Takeoff

A suspect has been caught after the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

One month after Migos rapper Takeoff was tragically murdered in Houston, police have arrested and charged a man with his murder. 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested Thursday evening on the east side of the city.

Police Chief Troy Finner held a news conference on Friday to announce the arrest. Takeoff was killed on November 1 while attending a private party at a Houston bowling alley with his uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo.

In a motion filed on Friday, Harris County Prosecutors have requested a $1 million bond, arguing that Clark is a flight risk who applied for an expedited passport shortly after Takeoff’s murder and received said passport immediately before his arrest. The prosecutors also claimed that he had a “large amount of cash money” when he was arrested.

Prosecutors also requested that Clark surrender all of his passports and travel documents, be required to stay in Harris County, and have a court-mandated curfew.

The Houston Police Department is still asking witnesses to come forward and share anything they saw. Sgt. Michael Burrow says that there were more than 30 people present during the shooting. He said regarding the witnesses, “Literally every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to the police.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Because of a lack of witness testimony, the department has had to make its case against Clark using “a large volume of video surveillance, cell phone videos, audio, physical and ballistic evidence, and shooting reconstruction.”

Another man was charged with two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

In late November, a man by the name of Cameron Joshua was arrested and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon. The 22-year-old was said to have been at the scene where Takeoff was killed. The police have said that he had nothing to do with the murder.

Joshua was arrested after surveillance video, and a tip from an anonymous witness led police to him. Joshua’s attorney Christopher Downey said that Joshua was already out on bond for possessing a fake ID when this arrest took place.

Joshua has previous charges for burglary of a motor vehicle and tampering with a government record. He also has out-of-state fugitive charges.

Police say that Takeoff was an ‘innocent bystander’

Sgt Burrow said that Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” who was not involved in a “lucrative dice game” or the shooting-inspired argument that took place after a private party at the bowling alley. He also said that Takeoff was not armed.

According to the police, the argument took place during the dice game outside of the bowling alley. Video showed Takeoff quietly standing off to the side of the game.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.