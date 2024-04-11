O.J. Simpson net worth: Here’s what we know about disgraced NFL star’s wealth in 2024

O.J. Simpson, a figure known for one of the most publicized murder trials in US history, has died at age 76.

He saw a significant shift in his financial standing over the years due to his high-profile trial, culminating in an estimated net worth of $3 million at the time of his passing.

Once hailed as one of the highest-paid athletes, Simpson’s financial trajectory was marked by highs and lows.

When he entered the professional football scene, he demanded an unprecedented $650,000 contract for five years, setting a new standard for salaries in sports at the time.

However, Simpson’s financial stability took a hit as he faced numerous legal issues throughout his life, including his involvement in various crimes. Despite his earlier success, his net worth dwindled in later years.

During the infamous Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial, Simpson’s financial affairs came under scrutiny.

O.J. Simpson’s net worth during Nicole Brown’s murder trial

Court documents revealed that he estimated his net worth to be approximately $10.8 million, equivalent to around $19 million today. A significant portion of this wealth stemmed from his Brentwood estate, which he purchased for $650,000 in 1997. He lost the estate to foreclosure, and a bank bought the house for $2.6 million at an auction in July 1997.

Furthermore, details emerged during divorce proceedings indicating that Simpson’s monthly income in 1992 amounted to $55,000, primarily attributed to his endorsement deal with Hertz and earnings from movie roles per Style Caster.

Following the highly publicized trial surrounding the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, O.J. Simpson delved into controversial territory with the release of his book, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, for which he reportedly received $600,000.

Despite being acquitted of murder charges in the criminal trial, Simpson faced legal repercussions in a subsequent civil trial, where he was found liable for the deaths of Brown and Goldman. The court ruled that he must compensate the victims’ families, ordering him to pay a staggering $33.5 million.

However, as of February 2021, Ronald Goldman’s family alleged that Simpson had only paid a fraction of the court-ordered amount. According to reports, Simpson had paid a mere $123,000 towards the settlement, leaving a substantial outstanding balance.

O.J. Simpson made $600,000 when he was in prison

Since his release on parole in 2017, O.J. Simpson has been steadily rebuilding his financial standing, reportedly earning $10,565 per month, a figure that accumulated to a significant $600,000 windfall, according to CNBC. This steady income stream has provided Simpson with a newfound stability following his legal troubles.

In addition to his monthly earnings, Simpson’s lawyer revealed that he has also benefited from a pension plan into which he invested $5 million years ago. This investment has proven to be a lucrative asset for Simpson, further bolstering his financial resources and contributing to his financial resurgence.

The combination of steady monthly income and prudent investment decisions signifies a positive turn in Simpson’s financial outlook since his parole. He did not appear to struggle financially in the last years of his life.