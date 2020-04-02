OJ Simpson is convinced Carole Baskin turned her husband into ‘tiger sashimi’

OJ Simpson is clearly gripped by Netflix’s new documentary Tiger King. Just like everyone else, he has strong opinions on the fate of Carole Baskin’s former husband, Don Lewis, missing since 1997.

The former footballer, who is no stranger to a murder trial, believes Baskin got away with murder.

Juice posted a video to Twitter yesterday, appearing on camera just after a round of golf and wearing well-fitting gloves.

He said there isn’t a “shred of doubt” in his mind “that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi, right now.”

“Listen,” he said, “I’ve had so many people on my case to watch some show, Tiger King.”

So, he said he finally sat down yesterday and got through about “six episodes.”

“Oh my God, is America in this bad a shape? White people, what’s with you and wild animals? Leave those animals alone! The show is crazy, but it’s so crazy, you kind of keep watching.”

OJ Simpson has no doubt in his mind about Carole Baskin

At this point, he leans slightly towards the camera and says conspiratorially: “One thing I will say… there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi, right now.”

Shaking his head and laughing he adds, “I’m just saying.”

Simpson signs off by saying, “take care, and I hope you find something better to watch.”

That doesn’t sound like a ringing endorsement for the show from OJ.

The investigation into the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband continues

People have been glued to Netflix’s documentary surrounding the real-life story of Oklahoma zoo owner Joe Exotic, real-name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his role in a plot to murder his rival, animal activist Carole Baskin.

Joe Exotic claimed that he believes Baskin murdered her husband.

She has always maintained her innocence in having anything to do with her former husband’s disappearance, who was declared dead after he disappeared in 1997.

Carole Baskin maintains that Don Lewis either went to Costa Rica or was thrown off a plane over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister recently told CNN that he has been using the hype surrounding the show in an attempt to develop new leads.

He said, “we are already receiving new tips, and we hope to close this cold case soon with the help of the public.”