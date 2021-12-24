NY rapper Kay Flock arrested after allegedly shooting dead a rival gang member

Kay Flock is one of the fast-rising New York drill rappers known for his aggressive flow. Pic credit: Kay Flock/YouTube

Kay Flock, a popular NY drill rapper, has been arrested following a shooting outside a barbershop in Harlem that left one man dead.

The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kevin Perez, was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez

The victim was reportedly sitting in a barbershop on Amsterdam Ave. at W. 151st St., waiting to get a haircut in the morning.

According to law enforcement, Kay Flock walked into the barbershop and asked Hernandez what he was looking at before they both went outside to argue.

Perez reportedly started to walk away before pulling out a 9mm weapon and shooting the victim in the neck and back.

A wanted poster for Kay Flock’s arrest alleges that he is a member of the Thirdside Gang and the shooting was gang-related.

Previously NYPD had released this Wanted Poster for Kay Flock before they arrested him tonight. pic.twitter.com/qY3MUoFThA — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 24, 2021

However, the victim’s family told the NY Daily News that the slaying was a mistaken identity, and Hernandez did not know the rapper.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect in which he is wearing a mask and what appears to be a Moncler jacket, Amiri jeans, and Air Jordan trainers.

NY Rapper 'Kay Flock' arrested for murder, for the Dec. 16 shooting of a 24 Year old in a Barber Shop. He saw someone he had issues with. Started an argument, they both went outside. Cops claim Kay Flock pulled a gun and shot the victim in the neck and the back. pic.twitter.com/vSJ9kiePhl — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 24, 2021

Kay Flock is a rising star in drill rap

Kay Flock is considered one of the fastest rising stars in NY drill rap. The 18-year-old has over 66 million views on his YouTube account and over 200k subscribers.

Last year, he released his first song named FTO and quickly received a co-sign from rapper Lil TJay. After that, he released a slew of popular songs, such as Opp Spotter and Brotherly Love, both featuring B-Lovee.

He followed up his early success with PSA, Being Honest, and his most popular song, Is Ya Ready.

Just last month, he released his debut project, The D.O.A. Tape scoring a feature from Chicago drill rapper G Herbo.

In an interview with XXL, the 18-year-old revealed he had performed at Madison Square Garden and Rolling Loud.

When asked about the standout moments in his budding career, he responded with the following: “MSG, Meek Mill. Shout-out Mill for bringing me out. And Rolling Loud. I wasn’t even nervous though, I was happy more. I’m not gon’ lie, I was nervous a little bit, but not to the point where I’m scared to perform. That was my first big show, but that shit felt good. I went out there, did what I had to do. They would turn up right with me.”

Kay Flock’s rapping style has drawn comparisons to late drill rappers Pop Smoke and King Von.