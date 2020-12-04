Noah Cyrus apologizes for calling Candace Owens a ‘nappy a** heaux’

Noah Cyrus has apologized for a racially-charged comment that she made in response to a recent tweet by the right-wing political activist Candace Owens.

Owens had taken to Twitter earlier in November to react to singer Harry Styles wearing a ball gown on the cover of Vogue’s December issue.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men…bring back manly men,” Candace tweeted.

Owens’ comment generated an immediate online backlash on social media. Styles’ fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to criticize Owens over the tweet.

Miley Cyrus’ little sister, Noah Cyrus, also took to Twitter to express her outrage at Owens’ tweet.

In a response posted to her Instagram Story, Noah Cyrus, 20, lashed out at Owens, saying that Styles wore his gown “better than any of u nappy a** heauxz.”

Noah Cyrus’s comment also drew a backlash on social media

Cyrus’s reaction to Candace Owens did not go down well with many who pointed out that the word “nappy” was a racially-charged term.

According to the Urban Dictionary, “nappy head” is often used as a racial slur. It refers to the texture of the hair of people of African descent, including African Americans.

Owens reacted to Cyrus’s comment

Owens tweeted a response to Cyrus’s comment earlier today.

“Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a ‘nappy a** h**’ is not racist?” she tweeted. “I’m all ears. You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!”

Noah Cyrus apologizes

Following the backlash on social media, Cyrus posted another statement to her Instagram Story, apologizing for her comment.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry. I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry.”

Harry Styles had earlier responded to Candace Owens

Harry Styles did not immediately respond when Owens posted her “bring back manly men” tweet on November 14.

He remained silent while Owens’ tweet generated an uproar on social media.

But yesterday (December 2), after the furor had died down, Harry Styles took to his Instagram to upload a photo of himself dressed in a blue suit and eating a banana.

He captioned the photo: “Bring back manly men.”

Owens immediately fired back with another tweet.

When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen Shots fired. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qaIxnQRb0J — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 2, 2020

Vogue published Harry Styles’ ball gown cover photo after the pop star released the music video for his song, Golden.