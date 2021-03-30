NLE Choppa’s mugshot revealed after Memphis rapper arrested in Broward County

NLE Choppa has landed himself in trouble with the law in Florida. Pic credit: NLE Choppa/YouTube

Rapper NLE Choppa was arrested over the weekend in Broward County, Florida, and the sheriff’s office has now released a mugshot of him with a massive grin on his face.

The Memphis-born Bryson Potts, aka NLE Choppa, was arrested in Davie, FL., near Fort Lauderdale, on Sunday and was charged with possession of Xanax, possession of cannabis, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

Choppa was reportedly busted at a tow yard after he was caught red-handed by surveillance footage which showed him jumping a fence while wearing a ski mask.

A dispatcher watched the footage on a live feed and alerted officers who picked up the 18-year-old rapper a short time later. As well as finding drugs, the police also found a Glock 27 and an AK-47 Draco pistol.

The Davie Police Department took Choppa to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, where he is reportedly still being held on a $4,500 bond.

NLE Choppa’s mugshot shows a beaming smile

The Sheriff’s Office has since released the rapper’s mugshot, which shows the rapper seemingly unconcerned about the trouble he might be in, as he’s sporting a big beaming smile.

Bryson Potts, aka NLE Choppa was arrested on Sunday in Davie, Florida. Pic credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Some fans thought NLE Choppa looked good in his mugshot

Some folks online were quick to remark how flattering the mugshot actually made Choppa look!

One fan on Twitter described the mugshot as “sensational” and added, “This is how I wanted my mugshot to be.”

NLE Choppa’s mugshot is sensational. This is how I wanted my mugshot to be. pic.twitter.com/U1WSe7lenr — Shawty Arabia (@XanBeans) March 29, 2021

Other fans complimented the rapper for looking so good in the mugshot. One Twitter user asked why he looked so “fine?”

Pic credit: @nahjaaa/Twitter

And another wondered how he managed to look so clean and handsome.

Pic credit: @713SUH/Twitter

NLE Choppa has had a meteoric rise to fame in the last couple of years since he turned away from a potential career in basketball to a career in music. In 2019, he triggered a bidding war among record labels following the release of a string of successful singles. He was eventually snapped up by Warner Music.

Last year he promised to stop rapping about violence and vowed to focus on topics regarding well-being.

