Nick Gordon: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend died of heroin overdose

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend, died from an accidental heroin overdose, according to an autopsy and toxicology report released by Florida’s Districts 5 & 24 Medical Examiner’s Office.

TMZ reported that a 911 caller on New Year’s Day said that Gordon was not breathing. Gordon was found unresponsive after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Maitland, Florida Sheraton where he was staying. There was a black discharge from his mouth.

Nick Gordon was rushed to the intensive care unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital where he received treatment but died seven hours later.

The autopsy and toxicology report revealed that the cause of death was heroin toxicity. However, other substances found in his system included caffeine, morphine, and naloxone (Narcan).

Narcan is a drug used to counter the effect of an opioid overdose.

According to TMZ, a source claiming to be Gordon’s brother said he died of an “apparent OD.” This, according to the website, was consistent with the conclusion that he died as a result of an “opioid OD.”

Nick Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed his death

Gordon’s brother confirmed his death on January 1, at the age of 30.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr.’s statement said, according to PEOPLE. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Walker also paid tribute to his brother on Facebook with an emotional post (below).

I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I… Posted by Junior Walker on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Gordon died three years after Bobbi was found unresponsive in a bathtub

Nick Gordon died three years after his girlfriend and Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home in January 2015. She shared the Georgia townhouse with Gordon, according to PEOPLE.

She remained in a state of coma for six months before she eventually died at the age of 22.

She was found with drugs in her system. The drugs discovered in her system included morphine, cocaine, alcohol, and some prescription drugs, according to Page Six.

The cause of death was determined to be due to a combination of drug intoxication and lobar pneumonia. The lobar pneumonia was due to hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (a form of brain damage) and water immersion, according to E! News.

Bobbi’s mom, Whitney Houston, adopted Gordon when he was 12 years old. His relationship with Bobbi, after Houston died in 2012, was the subject of controversy. Bobbi and Gordon grew up together, so they were like siblings.

Criminal charges were not filed against Gordon but in November 2016, he was found legally liable in a civil case for Bobbi’s death and ordered to pay $36 million.