Newly-single Jason Momoa spotted cozying up to Kate Beckinsale at Oscars after-party

Jason Momoa sparked rumors of a new romance with Kate Beckinsale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/@katebeckinsale/Instagram

Jason Momoa was spotted at an Oscars after-party getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale.

The Aquaman star recently confirmed that he is not back together with his estranged wife of more than 15 years, Lisa Bonet, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

“We’re not back together. We’re… we’re family, you know?” Jason said of his relationship with the mother of his two children, Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14. “We have two beautiful children together. We’re family forever, so…”

Jason Momoa spotted cozying up to Kate Beckinsale at Oscars after-party

Since confirming his single status, Jason was spotted spending time with British-born actress Kate Beckinsale at a Vanity Fair after-party at the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills following Sunday night’s Oscars.

“They were standing at a bar chatting,” a source told E! News. “They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”

According to the insider, the duo “looked really happy” together. Jason was spotted putting his tuxedo jacket on Kate to keep her warm as the two cozied up to each other at the party in one photograph.

In another snap, Kate smiled as Jason enjoyed an IPA at the celebrity-laden event.

Kate Beckinsale was spotted getting warm in Jason Momoa’s jacket at an Oscars after-party. Pic credit: Backgrid

Are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet over for good?

The source told the outlet that Jason split his time between Kate and the rest of the crowd, acting like a “social butterfly” as he mingled with his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz and other A-list celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, and Rita Ora.

Jason and Lisa got hitched in 2017 and announced their separation earlier this year in a since-deleted Instagram post after more than 15 years together as a couple.

Kate Beckinsale smiles as she spends time with newly-single Jason Momoa at an Oscars after-party. Pic credit: Backgrid

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Jason’s statement read.

His statement continued, “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Although Jason has made it clear that he and Lisa are no longer a couple, she was spotted recently still sporting her wedding ring. It seems that, for his part, at least, Jason has committed to moving on.