New details of former Mr Universe Calum Von Moger emerge after he jumped out of a window

Calum Von Moger shares selfies on social media. Pic credit: @calumvonmoger/Instagram

An update concerning Australian bodybuilder Calum Von Moger’s condition has been revealed after he was hospitalized earlier this week.

The three-time Mr. Universe winner reportedly suffered a spinal injury after jumping from a window.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, Von Moger is best known for his resemblance to Arnold Schwarzenegger, which got him a role in the movie Bigger playing a young Arnold.

Calum Von Moger is in stable condition following spinal surgery

Calum von Moger is stable after his injury that reportedly left him in a coma, according to his management firm.

Steve Greenberg from The Vladar Company told Australian outlet news.com.au that the bodybuilder is with his family and is in stable condition.

The update from Calum’s New York-based management firm came a day after reports emerged about his fall from a window.

The statement does not address Calum’s alleged drug use or the cause of his injury. Calum nor his family have not released a statement on the incident or his recovery.

Calum Von Moger’s gruesome suicide attempt detailed

Fellow bodybuilder and YouTuber Nick Trigili released videos giving updates on Calum Von Moger on YouTube.

Trigili alleges that Moger’s injury was a suicide attempt, claiming to have confirmed the story from multiple sources.

He claims that friends performed a wellness check on the bodybuilder and found him cutting himself on his arms and chest.

It reportedly took detectives three days to clean the blood from his residence. The video adds that Calum managed to isolate himself in the home and jump from the second-story window.

In the same video, Nick speaks about the Australian’s mindset and character:

“When you look at Calum von Moger you think successful, always happy, always having a good time, great sense of humor, goofy guy, loves to live in the moment,” Trigili said in a video.

“Who would have ever predicted that Calum von Moger would be at this point … it’s very hard to imagine Calum von Moger in this situation right now.”

Trigili asked viewers to keep his family and friends in their prayers.

Calum is alleged to have a methamphetamine habit. In addition, he reportedly accused his father of kicking in out of his house in an Instagram Story captured by a fan.

Monsters & Critics could not independently verify the IG Story. However, he also has an Instagram post in which he cryptically laments about past mistakes.

Von Moger has 3.3 million followers on Instagram and millions of views on YouTube.

His career has been plagued with injuries starting with a bicep tear before tearing his quadriceps muscle from the bone in 2018.

If you or someone you know is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.