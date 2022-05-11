Former Mr. Universe in a coma after ‘jumping through a second-story window and plunging to the ground’

Calum Von Moger is a two-time Mr. Universe winner. Pic credit:@calumvonmoger/Instagram

A former Mr. Universe winner and star of a Netflix documentary is reportedly in a coma after reportedly jumping out of a second-story window.

The 31-year-old is best known for portraying a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger, and the 2017 Netflix distributed documentary Generation Iron 2.

This comes a week after the bodybuilder wrote a heartfelt social media statement about his past mistakes.

Calum Von Moger is in an induced coma

In an Instagram post posted on March 30th but edited last week, the bodybuilder wrote an emotional post about learning from the past.

“Everyone has a past. We’ve all been through hard times. I admit, I messed up bad many times. But I don’t care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. I’m trying my hardest to stay strong but I have my days too, he wrote, continuing:

“The Media will always focus on the negative news to get our attention and start gossips. But the positive achievements I’ve done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way ⚖️ That I can swear on 💯Anyway, All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again 👣.”

According to Generation Iron, Von Moger was in the intensive care unit and receiving a spinal injury as a result of jumping through a second-story window.

The publication reports that the bodybuilder and actor was recently kicked out of his family home amid legal issues.

The former Mr. Universe is rumored to struggle with methamphetamine addiction and was suspected to be under the influence of drugs when he jumped from a building.

However, these rumors have not been independently confirmed by Monsters & Critics.

Injuries plagued Calum Von Moger’s bodybuilding career

In his most recent Instagram post, Calum shared a before and after photo after recovering from an injury.

“2018 vs 2022. 4 years ago on April 19th I completely tore my quad off the bone. I Couldn’t walk for 8 weeks and had to start bodybuilding from scratch over again. 2.5 years later I won the npc mr. universe and received my pro card. If I can do it, so can you,” he wrote in the caption.

He previously suffered a bicep injury, which nearly ended his career.

The two-time Mr. Universe starred in a documentary, Calum Von Moger: Unbroken, which followed his road to recovery after gaining a social media following due to his physique and resemblance to Arnold Schwarzenegger.