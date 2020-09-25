Nastia Liukin posts stunning pictures of herself from Montana

Former gymnast and Olympic medallist Nastia Liukin has been treating her fans to a plethora of stunning pics while she’s vacationing in the Montana wilderness.

The 30-year-old five-time medallist, businesswoman, model, and influencer has been showing off her incredible good looks and fashion style, along with some breathtaking scenery as she holidays with her family in The Big Sky Country state.

She’s treated us to an outdoor fashion show that has alternated between cowboy hats with denim, fishing waders, and fetching overalls. The photos prove that the retired gymnast is still really fit and at the top of her game.

The Russian-born Texan retired from gymnastics at the old age of 22, but not before she’d won five Olympic medals and a whopping nine World Championship medals.

And Nastia has been keeping her one million fans on Instagram updated with all her adventures. She’s also been including her pet dog, Harley, in some of the pics, and he’s rapidly gaining his own fanbase.

Nastia Liukin wowing fans with her outdoor pics

In her most recent Instagram post, Nastia featured three fantastic pics of herself in checkered overalls, with a tan sun hat and tan top in the sunlit Montana woods. She captioned it simply, “golden hour.”

As Instagram fan tneils20 wrote: “Nastia, you do have style, I love your outfit, that hat sure does adds a little pizzazz to it!!” We all agree wholeheartedly.

In another post, the style and fitness entrepreneur went fly fishing, which was a new experience for the former gymnast. The fashion guru still managed to look glamorous as she stood in a river in a pair of waders.

She also revealed that her fishing coach was none other than her gymnastic coach — her father, Valeri Liukin. Valeri was himself, a famous gymnast for the Soviet Union, who also won medals at the Olympics.

Nastia Liukin and Cowdog Harley

Nastia’s dog Harley has also been along for the ride, and the pair dressed up as cowboys the other day as Nastia donned a cowboy hat with a Canadian tuxedo and a red neckerchief. “Cowboy Harley,” she titled the post.

Blogger Lauren Scruggs commented, “I cannot get over this pup!!”

Earlier, she titled a post “Adventure Harley” as she posed with her pet in black spandex, and once again, both human and canine wore cute matching neckerchiefs.

