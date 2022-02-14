Naomi Campbell, 51, shares first glimpse of her baby daughter on British Vogue cover, says she is ‘not adopted’

Naomi Campbell gave the world its first view of her baby girl as she cradled the infant for the cover of British Vogue. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Naomi Campbell shares stunning new photo holding her baby girl for the cover of Vogue U.K.

The supermodel, 51, who still dominates catwalks everywhere, cradled her 9-month-old daughter for a stunning cover photo on British Vogue’s March issue.

Sharing details of motherhood for the first time since announcing the arrival of the infant on Instagram last year, Naomi told Vogue, “…she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The beauty also made it clear that the child is in fact her own, despite any rumors that she had chosen to adopt.

“She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” she said during the interview, adding, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.”

Naomi explained that she “always knew” that motherhood was in the cards for her and being 50 years old at the time of her daughter’s birth didn’t phase her.

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine,” she told Vogue.

“I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” she said while adding that she now encourages her friends who are older to take the leap into parenthood, saying, “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!”

The model once featured as a judge on Making The Cut

With her modeling career continuing to thrive more than thirty years after getting her start as a young teenager, Naomi, who Kim Kardashian often imitates, added judge to her list of accolades.

Naomi was invited to join the panel of judges for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s hit show Making the Cut during its first season.

Although both superstars of the modeling world, Heidi and Naomi had their tense moments during the show, often clashing about the fate of certain designers.

Despite some ruffled feathers, and dismissal of Naomi as a judge on season 2, Heidi still had good things to say about her cohort.

“There’s no one like Naomi,” Heidi said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“… I felt like globally, people have not seen her necessarily as much. Of course, walking down the runway, in magazines and on billboards and all of these things, for sure. But you never really get to see her wit and the source of information that she has. She’s someone who has seen it all,” Heidi added.

With a triumphant return to the runway since welcoming her daughter, gracing the catwalk last fall for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show in Milan, Naomi went on to show off her skills in January for the Louis Vuitton fall ‘22 men’s show in Paris.