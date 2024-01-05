‘Mr. Potato Head’ Steve Harvey among comedians Katt Williams blasted in new interview

Katt Williams didn’t hold back regarding his comments about some of his fellow entertainment stars!

Williams called out several other comedians in his remarks, claiming they stole material from him or plagiarized another comedian’s work.

The 52-year-old standup comedian and actor recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast for a chat lasting over two and a half hours.

Sharpe introduced Williams as “one of America’s greatest entertainers” ahead of their discussion.

From there, Williams addressed comedians Rickey Smiley, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and others.

“I have watched all these low-brow comedians come here and disrespect you in your face and tell you straight-up lies,” Williams told Sharpe early in their discussion.

“I’m talking about things that have never been heard in all of Black Hollywood. They feel comfortable sitting here and lying to you about it.”

In particular, Williams addressed Smiley’s claims he stole a role in Friday After Next, claimed Cedric stole one of his jokes, and said Harvey took another comedian’s sitcom character to use as his own.

Katt Williams blasts Steve Harvey for plagiarizing sitcom character

A portion of Williams’ conversation with Shannon Sharpe focused on comedian Steven Harvey. During his remarks, Williams brought up another comedian, Mark Curry, and claimed that Harvey plagiarized Curry’s character from ABC’s sitcom Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

According to Williams’ claims, Harvey stole that character to use for his sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had. Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it’s a man unit,” Williams said.

He also blasted Harvey as he spoke about how the Family Feud host claimed he didn’t want to be a movie star.

“No, you couldn’t be a movie star,” Williams said, adding, “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin black dude that can’t talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

Harvey portrayed principal Steve Hightower in The Steve Harvey Show, which aired for six seasons from 1996 until 2002 on The WB.

That show also starred his Kings of Comedy pal, Cedric the Entertainer, who Williams also blasted during the podcast appearance.

Williams also claimed Cedric the Entertainer stole his joke

Williams told Sharpe that fellow comedian Cedric the Entertainer took one of his jokes to use in the famous Kings of Comedy tour and movie.

“Cedric did the same thing. Cedric told you when you asked him, ‘Did you steal Katt Williams’ joke?’ He said, ‘It don’t line up.’ How it don’t line up that I did it on TV in 2018? You came to see me at The Comedy Store do it in 2019 and then did it on the Kings of Comedy. Like what doesn’t line up?” Williams asked.

Williams said Mark Curry helped him “punch up” his original joke and “get [it] to the level that it was.”

He then blasted Cedric’s moniker as “the Entertainer,” claiming it doesn’t fit.

“We found out he can’t sing, can’t dance, and doesn’t write jokes,” Williams said, adding, “He did four comedy specials. They’re so bad, Shannon, they’re not available on Netflix or Tubi.”

Williams also indicated that the world doesn’t think Cedric is a good comedian and said he resembles a “walrus.”

Cedric the Entertainer fired back at Williams’ remarks

Cedric the Entertainer previously appeared on Sharpe’s podcast and denied allegations he stole the specific joke from Williams. During his remarks he said he’d seen Williams “30 times,” and nothing about that joke was said.

Cedric also stopped by a recent Shay Shay Club Instagram video clip featuring Williams’ remarks and called him out for them.

Cedric the Entertainer responds. Pic credit: @clubshayshay/Instagram

“And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m a grown a** man. And none of that s*** gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here,” Cedric also commented on the post.

More from Cedric the Entertainer. Pic credit: @clubshayshay/Instagram

During the Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams claimed that fellow comedians Cedric, Harvey, and Smiley had allied against him.

“For 30 years, they’re a group. These aren’t three random guys. The way that Rickey Smiley kept appearing at all my auditions is because of Steve and Ced. He would tell anybody that. Listen, they got a gang on that side. They know what it is,” Williams told Sharpe.

Williams addressed many other topics during his Club Shay Shay appearance, including turning down a role in Big Momma’s House 2, claims about Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, his net worth, and more.