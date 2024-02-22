Motorcross star Jayden ‘Jayo’ Archer dead at 27 after training crash

Jayden “Jayo” Archer, a renowned freestyle motocross athlete and medalist at the X Games, tragically passed away at age 27 following a training accident in Australia.

Archer made history as the pioneer freestyle motocross rider to successfully execute a triple backflip during competition, a feat accomplished at the 2022 Nitro World Games in Brisbane.

While rehearsing the same daring maneuver in his hometown of Melbourne, Archer encountered a fatal accident, according to The Guardian.

His groundbreaking achievement of landing the triple backflip at the Nitro World Games tournament in November 2022 will forever be remembered in the motocross community.

Nitro Circus, where Archer dedicated over a decade of his career, expressed heartfelt condolences in a statement shared on Instagram.

They described him as the embodiment of passion, hard work, and determination, pushing the boundaries of what was achievable on a dirt bike to unprecedented levels. Archer was acknowledged as a positive influence on those around him and remembered as a great human being and friend to all.

Nitro Circus extended their thoughts and love to Jayo’s family and friends during this challenging period.

Watch Jayo Archer land the triple backflip in competition

In a touching tribute to his late friend, Nitro Circus founder Travis Pastrana shared an Instagram video featuring Archer’s legendary triple backflip.

Following the successful landing, Archer dismounted his bike and, with arms raised in triumph, dashed towards his crewmates in an exuberant display of joyous celebration.

“I cannot describe this feeling,” Archer said on the day of the historic achievement, per ESPN, continuing: “This is so much more than a trick to me. I’ve dedicated my entire life the last three years to this moment. There were a lot of obstacles and broken bones and knockouts, and I would do it 100 times over to relive that moment again.”

Following the interview, Archer seized the moment, taking the microphone and dropping to one knee to propose to his girlfriend, Beth King, who stood nearby.

The couple were set to be married this year before his tragic death.

Jayo Archer was reportedly planning a quadruple jump

Australian media reported that Archer, a two-time X Games medalist, was planning to attempt a world-first quadruple backflip later this year.

He secured the title of being the second individual to execute a triple backflip, following Josh Sheehan, and notably, the first to accomplish it in competition on the new ramp.

Only three individuals, including Archer’s friend Harry Bink, have successfully landed the triple backflip. However, it was noted that Bink executed his landing with greater precision compared to Archer, resulting in the judges awarding Bink first place for FMX Best Trick in November 2022.