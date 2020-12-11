Montana Yao says she’s been told to leave the home she shares with Malik Beasley

After filing for divorce last week, Montana Yao says she’s been told to leave the home she shares with her NBA star husband Malik Beasley.

The latest development comes after E! News first reported rumors that Yao filed for divorce from Beasley last week. The source told the website that she filed for divorce the same day she saw the photo.

However, TMZ is reporting that Yao, an Instagram model, filed divorce documents earlier this week in Minnesota where Beasley plays shooting guard for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

The divorce filing comes after Monsters and Critics reported earlier in the month that Yao, 23, said she was “blindsided” by a photo that emerged online showing her husband, 24-year-old Beasley, walking arm-in-arm with 46-year-old Larsa Pippen at a shopping mall in Miami.

The photo was reportedly taken on November 23. According to TMZ, Yao said that she was expecting her husband back home on November 26 for his 24th birth, but he did not show up.

Yao said she had no idea that her husband was hanging out with Larsa Pippen in Miami and she was shocked when she saw the photo.

Montana Yao says she’s been told to leave their family home

After the photo showing her husband with Larsa Pippen surfaced online, Yao took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of their child and thank her fans for their support. She assured her fans that she remained in good spirits despite the shocking development.

She then took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 9) to share a message with her more than 138k fans.

She revealed she was told to leave their family home after filing for divorce.

“Hey y’all, I Just want to thank you so much for your tremendous love and support during this time. Things have been pretty rough I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

She then went on to thank her fans for their support and added that she was focusing on healing and being the best mother to their son.

The divorce filing comes after Yao and Beasley tied the knot in March 2020.

The couple shares a 20-month-old son, Makai.

Who is Larsa Pippen?

Larsa is the estranged wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.

Scottie and Larsa tied the knot back in 1997 and share four children. Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie in November 2018.

Scottie had previously filed for divorce from Larsa in 2016 but called it off.

Montana Yao is a former beauty queen

Monsters and Critics reported that Yao is an Instagram model, actress, and inspiring rapper.

She was born in August 1997 and is of mixed Chinese and European descent. Her father, Paul Yoa, is of Chinese descent, while her mom, Gina, is of mixed Irish, English, and German descent.

Montana attended Maranatha High School in Pasadena and Malibu High School in Malibu. She won the Miss Malibu Teen USA crown in 2016. She also reached the top ten at Miss California Teen USA 2016.