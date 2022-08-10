Mindy Kaling responds to rumor BJ Novak fathered her kids

Mindy Kaling has spoken out about the BJ Novak paternity rumors. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Actor Mindy Kaling has finally responded to rumors that friend and fellow actor BJ Novak is the father of her two children.

The 43-year-old The Office star has two children, 4-year-old Katherine and almost 2-year-old Spencer, but she’s never publicly spoken about who their father is.

This has led to rumors that fellow The Office writer and actor BJ Novak may be their dad. The pair dated on and off for a few years as they worked on the sitcom, and they remain close. The 43-year-old Novak has been named as the kids’ godfather.

Kaling finally addressed the rumors in a recent interview with Marie Claire. Basically, she’s still determined not to share the name of the father, and she claims gossip about Novak “doesn’t bother” her.

The Mindy Project star told the outlet that Novak has a good relationship with her and the kids, and they are not concerned with what other people think about them.

She clarified, “He’s [Novak] the godparent to both my kids, and they have such a great relationship, and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ.”

Kaling added, “If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it.”

According to E! News, Kaling has previously discussed how Novak is important to their family and remained close to them during the pandemic.

Mindy Kaling wants to wait before speaking about her kid’s father

The actor explained that she isn’t trying to be secretive but wants to wait until her children are old enough to speak with her about their family.

She elaborated further, “I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it. I’m the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there’s less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line.

Kaling also explained that she had purposely waited until her late thirties before deciding to have children. The actor said she waited until she felt financially secure and stable enough to be a single mom, “I waited until I had the means and that made all the difference.”

Mindy Kaling stays tight-lipped about children’s paternity

Kaling gave birth to Katherine in December 2017, and from the start, she refused to disclose the father’s identity. According to People, an insider claimed that the new mother refused to tell even close friends. She wasn’t publicly dating anyone at the time.

The Morning Show actor posted the following sweet pic of her children to Instagram for this year’s Mother’s Day. She captioned the pic, “Happy Mother’s Day to the moms, or basically anyone cleaning dead bugs out of water tables.”

The post picked up over 100,000 likes.