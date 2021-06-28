Millie Bobby Brown showed off some fun summer vibes in strawberry top, shades, and ripped jeans. Pic credit: @milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown looks ready for summer!

The Stranger Things star, 17, shared some fun and fresh photos to her Instagram page, posing in a cute strawberry-themed crop-top and ripped up jean pants.

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her summer side in cute outfit as she posed with boyfriend Jake

With just a hint of her tummy peeking through, Millie’s pale pink top played well off her tan skin, the red strawberry pattern adding some pop to the ensemble.

Ripped up jeans covered the star’s bottom half, with large holes allowing the front of her thighs to show through.

Millie wore what appeared to be chunky sandals on her feet and a choker-style pearl necklace sat upon her throat.

She posed in two photos as she held her phone in one hand to capture the images from a mirror in front of her. In the first photo, Millie looked downward as she tilted her hip to the side with a more subdued look on her face.

The second shot was much more playful as Millie winked one eye and stuck out her tongue.

Millie gave a glimpse of her boyfriend, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, in her last shot, showing the pair gazing stoically into the camera, Jake’s hair grazing his eyes while Millie’s rested the side of her face onto the hand, sporting some rectangular shades on her eyes.

Last week, Millie showed off her funky side on a shopping trip, wearing a vibrant, knitted bucket hat with flower patterns, a bright yellow t shirt underneath overalls, and a brown mask and large shades, which both covered her face almost completely.

Her loyal support dog, Winnie, was shown with a bright vest and colorful leash in many of the shots. Millie convinced her parents to allow her to adopt Winnie last year to provide comfort and relief from anxiety.

When did Millie start dating Jake?

Millie and Jake were first rumored to be a couple after Jon Bon Jovi shared a picture of the pair hanging out.

Fans were left with even more questions after Jake himself shared a picture with Millie, captioning the shot with the simple words, “bff <3.”

The duo lit the rumor mill on fire after being spotted strolling through New York City last week.

Millie and Jake were snapped as they walked around the city, holding hands and looking every bit a new couple with their sweet and subtle PDA.

Millie wore a blush-pink, below-the-knees twirly dress and carried Winnie in an over-sized, dark blue bag while Jake donned some striped shorts and a palm tree-embossed shirt.

With Millie’s star rapidly rising fans will be sure to eagerly follow this new chapter in her life and will want to see where things go with her new beau.

