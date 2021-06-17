Millie Bobby Brown looks adorable in knitted yellow hat, overalls, and a bright yellow shirt

Millie Bobby Brown shared a brightly colored outfit during a recent shopping trip. Pic credit: Instagram@milliebobbybrown

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t afraid to express herself!

The 17-year-old star of the hit show Stranger Things showed off a vibrant, funky side to her personality in a hippie-vibe outfit as she paused for a selfie during what appeared to be a shopping trip.

Millie Bobby Brown shows off her vibrant side in yellow bucket hat, yellow t-shirt, and ripped overalls

The talented starlet wore a bright yellow, knitted bucket hat with pink and purple embroidered flowers on it, a bright yellow t shirt, and pale denim overalls, which were ripped at both knees. An oversized, blue bag with white peace signs was slung over one shoulder.

Her entire face was concealed by black sunglasses and a brown mask.

Millie captioned the pic with the words, “hug trees, plant seeds, save the butterflies and the bees,” followed by bee, ladybug, sun and rainbow emojis.

In the next two shots Millie showed off her cute poodle Winnie, whom Millie got during the onslaught of COVID-19 in 2020 as a therapy dog to help her with panic attacks.

Winnie was all doggy smiles in one pic as the pooch wore a rainbow colored vest and carried a straw bag on her back.

What is Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth?

Millie has an estimated net worth of $10 million as of this year and the actress shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With the long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things finally set to arrive late this year, if all things go as planned, and her first movie role (Godzilla vs. Kong) behind her, Millie’s star looks to continue to shine bright.

Stranger Things Season 4 was originally set to be shot and released in 2020 but the pandemic brought filming to a stand-still as cast and crew waited for a safer time to restart.

With many of the child actors are approaching or having already passed their 18th birthdays, it may be a faster process to complete shooting given that the restrictions placed on child actors can be relinquished.

What other projects does Millie have coming up?

Aside from the highly-anticipated return of fan-favorite character Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie has multiple other film projects in the works as things begin to get back on track in Hollywood.

According to Stanford Arts Review Millie is set to take on a title role in the film-adaptation of the novel Girls I’ve Been, as well as having a role in another novel-based movie entitled The Thing About Jellyfish.

There have been rumors that the actress will star in the next Power Rangers reboot after its 2017 predecessor failed to bring fans to the theater and was considered to be a bit of a flop.

Fans are sure to look for more news on Millie’s upcoming projects as she continues to flex her impressive acting muscles and stun with her range of acting skills.