Millie Bobby Brown homophobic allegation: Did she call Noah Schnapp ‘LGBBQ’?

Recent online rumors have falsely accused Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown of making homophobic remarks about her co-star and close friend, Noah Schnapp.

Brown and Schnapp are set to star in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is set to premiere sometime in 2025.

These unfounded allegations have their roots in a history of internet trolling aimed at Brown, which previously led her to withdraw from social media platforms.

The controversy began when a parody account named Drop Top posted a fabricated quote alleging that Brown referred to Schnapp as “LGBBQ” and made a joke about setting him on fire.

The post has received over 36 million views on X and numerous responses and shares.

Despite the satirical nature of the account, the post gained significant traction, leading many to mistakenly believe the claims were true.

Noah Schnapp shares that Millie Bobby Brown has repeatedly joked about setting him on fire and calling him an “LGBBQ.” pic.twitter.com/MNvLDCUy2I — Drop Pop (@DropPopNet) December 9, 2024

One response to the X reads, “Wow she’s horrible.”

Another added, “The more I learn about her, the less I like her.”

Trolls previously targeted Millie Bobby Brown

In 2018, at the age of 14, Brown became the subject of a bizarre meme trend that falsely portrayed her as homophobic.

Users on X shared doctored images and fabricated stories attributing anti-gay sentiments to her, often accompanied by the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, according to Vox.

The memes were so pervasive and distressing that Brown chose to delete her account to escape the harassment.

The resurgence of such false narratives has adversely affected public perception of Brown, especially among individuals unfamiliar with the satirical origins of these claims.

The rapid spread of misinformation has led some to form negative opinions about the actress based on entirely fabricated content.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s relationship on Stranger Things

Contrary to the false allegations, Brown and Schnapp share a close and supportive friendship. Schnapp, who came out as gay in January 2023, revealed that Brown was among the first people he confided in.

In an interview with Variety last year, Schnapp shared the story of coming out to Brown.

“I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard,” he revealed.

“So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City, and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!’”

He described her reaction as supportive and loving, highlighting their strong bond.

The recent allegations against Millie Bobby Brown are entirely baseless and stem from a history of targeted online harassment.

Brown and Schnapp continue to demonstrate a supportive and respectful friendship, starkly contrasting the false narratives propagated online.

Stranger Things Season 5 premieres on Netflix in 2025.