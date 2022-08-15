Millie Bobby Brown headed back to Indiana as student at Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown is showing just a little bit of Hoosier pride as she confirmed she’s attending an acclaimed Indiana university. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Millie Bobby Brown is back in Indiana once more – figuratively, not literally – as she attends an Indiana college.

The hit series Stranger Things takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, a fictional small town set in the southern, rural area of the state.

However, Millie’s pursuit of a college degree has led her to the western portion of Northern Indiana, as Purdue University is located in West Lafayette.

The star recently revealed to Allure she was attending online classes through Purdue and is studying human services, so she can “learn about the system and how to help young people.”

According to Purdue’s website, their Human Services program is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills.”

The site also notes that through this program, “students develop knowledge and skills to work with children, adults, and families.” The degree offers a concentration in addiction studies and potential career options such as child and family case manager, event planner, family life educator, parent educator, social services manager, and more.

Millie Bobby Brown pushes knowledge through florence by mills beauty line

Although Millie has made a name for herself as an actress, she may divert some of her efforts into helping others with her degree. One thing is for sure, Millie has an aptitude for learning, as she learns about beauty products through her makeup line all the time.

In the same Allure interview, Millie explained her reasoning behind her beauty line, florence by mills, despite not knowing much about makeup or skincare.

She confessed, “I don’t know anything about beauty and skin care. That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means. I need to know more. And I know our generation needs to know more.”

Millie Bobby Brown uses beauty line to connect with fans

She also revealed she was initially concerned that the beauty line would be more hassle than it was worth, but the experience of connecting with her fans has made the work worth it.

Given her already-established career, it makes sense that she was worried the brand would be distracting her from work.

Fortunately, creating a beauty line has allowed her to inspire her fans and develop products for people around her own age, allowing for a huge connection with her fanbase.

Through it all, she wants to be able to help and educate people, even when it comes to something as seemingly simple as skin care.

